Jacob Bernard (Lakeshore Baseball)
Buy Now

Lakeshore senior centerfielder Jacob Bernard had a leadoff home run for the Titans.

 BY DAVID FOLSE II dfolse@sttammanyfarmer.net

You can officially make the case that Lakeshore High is the hottest baseball team in all of Class 4A.

The Titans extended their school-record winning streak to 18 games Monday night with a 10-0 win over cross-town rival Fontainebleau at The Boneyard. The game was called in the sixth inning because of the 10-run mercy rule

Extending their winning streak of the Bulldogs to five games, Lakeshore moves to 20-3 on the season. Standing 3-0 in 8-4A, the Titans return home on Tuesday to take on Franklinton in league play. Fontainebleau (5-16, 1-5 in 6-5A) also returns to league play Tuesday night at home against Covington.

Jacob Bernard got Lakeshore going in their first at bat when he deposited a Jeff Lee pitch deep over the right field wall for a lead-off solo home run. Jared Hymel followed with a single. With two outs, Devin Weilbacher reached on an error that allowed Hymel to score.

Weilbacher advanced to second on a Lee balk and scored on an RBI single by Nicky Maus to extend the lead to 3-0.

Lakeshore added another run in the third inning. Hymel reached to lead off the inning after being hit by a pitch. Advancing to second and stealing third base, he scored on an RBI sacrifice fly by J.T. Singletary to make it 4-0 affair. Bernard drove in his second run of the game in the fourth with a sacrifice fly and Lakeshore added a second run to make it 6-0.

Tyler Gegenheimer picked up the complete-game six inning shutout victory on the hill for the Titans. The left-hander allowed only two hits on the night, striking out four and walking only one.

“This was a good win for us,” he said. “It was important with our district opponents coming up this week to try and save as many pitchers as possible. I was able to get the complete game for my team today, which was key for the rest of the week.

“I was hitting my spots I felt in this game, especially on the corners like the coaching staff was asking me to do. My curveball felt good and the change-up was okay. Credit the offense too for getting me a lead before I even had to pick up a baseball. It allowed me to pitch with a lead and let the defense do its job.”

Lee was the losing pitcher for the Bulldogs, allowing four earned runs on six hits, striking out four and walking one.

Tags

View comments