You can officially make the case that Lakeshore High is the hottest baseball team in all of Class 4A.
The Titans extended their school-record winning streak to 18 games Monday night with a 10-0 win over cross-town rival Fontainebleau at The Boneyard. The game was called in the sixth inning because of the 10-run mercy rule
Extending their winning streak of the Bulldogs to five games, Lakeshore moves to 20-3 on the season. Standing 3-0 in 8-4A, the Titans return home on Tuesday to take on Franklinton in league play. Fontainebleau (5-16, 1-5 in 6-5A) also returns to league play Tuesday night at home against Covington.
Jacob Bernard got Lakeshore going in their first at bat when he deposited a Jeff Lee pitch deep over the right field wall for a lead-off solo home run. Jared Hymel followed with a single. With two outs, Devin Weilbacher reached on an error that allowed Hymel to score.
Weilbacher advanced to second on a Lee balk and scored on an RBI single by Nicky Maus to extend the lead to 3-0.
Lakeshore added another run in the third inning. Hymel reached to lead off the inning after being hit by a pitch. Advancing to second and stealing third base, he scored on an RBI sacrifice fly by J.T. Singletary to make it 4-0 affair. Bernard drove in his second run of the game in the fourth with a sacrifice fly and Lakeshore added a second run to make it 6-0.
Tyler Gegenheimer picked up the complete-game six inning shutout victory on the hill for the Titans. The left-hander allowed only two hits on the night, striking out four and walking only one.
“This was a good win for us,” he said. “It was important with our district opponents coming up this week to try and save as many pitchers as possible. I was able to get the complete game for my team today, which was key for the rest of the week.
“I was hitting my spots I felt in this game, especially on the corners like the coaching staff was asking me to do. My curveball felt good and the change-up was okay. Credit the offense too for getting me a lead before I even had to pick up a baseball. It allowed me to pitch with a lead and let the defense do its job.”
Lee was the losing pitcher for the Bulldogs, allowing four earned runs on six hits, striking out four and walking one.