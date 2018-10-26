Dennis Christopher had been a part of this scene before, a team whooping it up on his sideline in celebration of a championship.
But this was different. In Christopher's first year as coach at Wright High School, the Warriors used big plays and a staunch defense in a 27-8 victory against Cohen that gave it the District 9-3A title on Friday at Pan American Stadium.
It was the first football district championship for Wright (5-4, 4-0) since becoming a high school in 2007. The Warriors entered the game at No. 9 in the Advocate's Small School's Super 10 rankings, with Cohen at No. 8.
“It feels great, great for the kids,” said Christopher, the former defensive coordinator at Class 5A power Landry-Walker. “I didn't get (to Wright) until late July, and the kids worked hard though the heat, through rain. It was their hard work.”
Cohen (5-4, 3-1), which entered on a four-game winning streak, also was looking for an historic accomplishment. The school has not won a football district title since the 1971 Green Hornets won the 8-4A crown.
“You don't even have to go look at the film,” Hornets coach Benjamin Powell said. “It came down to four or five really big plays. We made stops when we needed to. We converted fourth downs when we needed to, but we just couldn't punch it in.”
Wright quarterback Tyree Skipper was 7-of-13 for 206 yards and three touchdowns passing and ran for a touchdown. Running back Jaheim Evans had touchdown catches of 58 and 25 yards, and running back Derrick Roberts had a 73-yard reception.
“Tyree played very well offensively, and on defense, he's one of the best safeties in the state, with five interceptions,” Christopher said. “And, Jaheim is just an athlete. He had some big runs and catches.”
Wright led 19-0 after Evans' 25-yard touchdown at 8:13 of the third quarter. However, Cohen's Jamel Green returned the ensuing kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown. Clay Essex ran for the two-point conversion, making the score 19-8.
The Hornets, employing the Single Wing, later had a 12-play drive to Wright's 26. However, Essex was stopped for no gain on fourth-and-1 on the first play of the fourth quarter.
“That was big,” Powell said. “We had some momentum and their defense was getting tired. But Wright's defense made the play when they had to.”
The Warriors then dove 74 yards in 14 plays to set up Skipper's 5-yard touchdown run with 2 minutes, 59 seconds remaining, sealing the win and the championship.
Wright led 13-0 at halftime, scoring the first two times it had the ball. The Warriors got the ball at their 22 after Cohen's first possession ended in a punt. One play later, Skipper threw a screen pass to Roberts, who broke two tackles near the line of scrimmage, cut left to the middle, then outran the Hornets secondary down the left sideline for the 73-yard score.
Cohen then had a 10-play drive, but it ended at the Wright 32. Five plays later, Skipper threw another screen, this time to Evans, who also broke tackles on the way to his 58-yard score at 10:30 of the second quarter.
Skipper completed 4 of 6 passes for 141 yards and the two touchdowns in the half. Wright rushed for 2 yards on four carries.
Cohen had 96 yards rushing, including 63 on 13 carries by Essex. The Hornets did not attempt a pass in the half.
Essex led Cohen with 118 yards on 26 carries. The Green Hornets will end the season Friday at Thomas Jefferson. Wright ends the season in a nondistrict game against McMain.