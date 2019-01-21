New Orleans area
Girls Basketball District Standings
Editor’s note: Coaches should contact Nathan Brown at nbrown@theadvocate.com or Mike Strom at themikestrom@gmail.com regarding omissions and corrections.
(Results through Sunday, Jan. 20; *Denotes team not competing for district championship.)
District 6-5A
Team Overall Dist.
Northshore 21-7 6-1
Ponchatoula 20-6 6-1
Hammond 12-13 5-2
Fontainebleau 19-9 4-3
Mandeville 10-14 2-4
Slidell 11-15 1-6
Covington 0-23 0-7
District 7-5A
Team Overall Dist.
H.L. Bourgeois 20-2 7-0
Hahnville 17-11 6-1
Thibodaux 14-9 4-2
East St. John 17-7 3-4
Terrebonne 8-15 2-5
Destrehan 15-11 1-4
Central Lafourche 7-16 0-7
District 8-5A
Team Overall Dist.
Chalmette 19-5 4-0
Landry-Walker 16-11 4-0
Higgins 13-11 2-1
West Jefferson 17-9 2-2
Grace King 6-19 2-2
East Jefferson 1-19 1-3
Ehret 3-14 0-3
Bonnabel 6-10 0-4
District 9-5A
Team Overall Dist.
John Curtis 21-3 2-1
Dominican 19-4 2-1
Mount Carmel 15-8 2-1
Chapelle 12-11 0-3
District 8-4A
Team Overall Dist.
Salmen 16-5 3-0
Franklinton 14-14 3-0
St. Scholastica 7-17 1-2
Pearl River 9-12 0-2
Lakeshore 7-8 0-3
District 9-4A
Team Overall Dist.
Warren Easton 20-5 2-0
Karr 13-11 1-0
Helen Cox 17-5 1-1
Academy of Our Lady 5-12 0-0
McMain 1-23 0-1
Belle Chasse 17-9 0-2
District 10-4A
Team Overall Dist.
Ben Franklin 13-9 2-0
McDonogh 35 9-14 2-0
Cabrini 14-10 1-0
Carver 8-17 1-1
Kennedy 14-12 0-1
NOMMA 1-12 0-2
Riverdale 1-11 0-2
District 7-3A
Team Overall Dist.
Loranger 19-2 4-0
Jewel Sumner 17-6 2-1
Albany 17-9 2-1
Hannan 7-13 0-3
Bogalusa 3-12 0-3
District 9-3A
Team Overall Dist.
Cohen 5-9 3-0
Sophie Wright 10-12 2-1
International-N.O. 1-8 1-1
KIPP Renaissance 0-7 0-1
Abramson-Sci 0-15 0-1
Thomas Jefferson 0-8 0-2
District 10-3A
Team Overall Dist.
Haynes 16-4 2-0
Ursuline 15-8 2-0
Donaldsonville 15-4 1-0
De La Salle 3-15 1-0
St. James 6-15 1-1
Lusher 3-12 0-2
St. Charles Catholic 3-16 0-2
Sacred Heart 3-16 0-2
District 9-2A
Team Overall Dist.
Northlake Christian 17-3 3-0
Amite 16-5 3-0
Independence 12-9 1-2
Pine 10-14 0-2
Pope John Paul II 0-13 0-3
District 11-2A
Team Overall Dist.
M.L. King 12-6 1-0
Country Day 11-5 1-0
Livingston 10-3 1-1
St. Mary’s 8-17 0-1
Riverside 6-13 0-1
*Patrick Taylor 2-9 0-0
District 12-2A
Team Overall Dist.
St. Katharine Drexel 14-8 3-0
McGehee 10-5 2-1
Newman 11-9 2-2
South Plaquemines 10-12 1-2
Fisher 1-6 0-3
District 8-1A
Team Overall Dist.
KIPP B.T. Washington 13-10 2-0
Varnado 1-14 1-0
Houma Christian 18-5 1-1
St. Martin’s 11-7 0-0
West St. John 20-6 0-1
Covenant Christian 2-13 0-2
District 7-B
Team Overall Dist.
Holden 13-9 0-0
Maurepas 7-11 0-0
Mount Hermon 6-12 0-0
Kenner Discovery 5-11 0-0
Crescent City 0-0 0-0
District 8-C
Team Overall Dist.
Family Christian 16-7 1-0
Christ Episcopal 3-9 0-0
LSD 0-2 0-1
District 9-C
Team Overall Dist.
Grand Isle 3-7 0-0
Lutheran 0-1 0-0
Phoenix 0-10 0-0