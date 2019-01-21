New Orleans area

Girls Basketball District Standings

 

Editor’s note: Coaches should contact Nathan Brown at nbrown@theadvocate.com or Mike Strom at themikestrom@gmail.com regarding omissions and corrections.

(Results through Sunday, Jan. 20; *Denotes team not competing for district championship.)

 

District 6-5A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Northshore                              21-7            6-1

Ponchatoula                             20-6           6-1

Hammond                               12-13          5-2

Fontainebleau                          19-9            4-3

Mandeville                               10-14          2-4

Slidell                                     11-15           1-6

Covington                                 0-23           0-7

District 7-5A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

H.L. Bourgeois                        20-2           7-0

Hahnville                                17-11         6-1

Thibodaux                              14-9           4-2

East St. John                          17-7           3-4

Terrebonne                             8-15           2-5

Destrehan                             15-11          1-4

Central Lafourche                   7-16            0-7

District 8-5A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Chalmette                               19-5            4-0

Landry-Walker                        16-11           4-0

Higgins                                  13-11           2-1

West Jefferson                        17-9            2-2

Grace King                             6-19            2-2

East Jefferson                        1-19            1-3

Ehret                                     3-14            0-3

Bonnabel                               6-10            0-4

District 9-5A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

John Curtis                             21-3            2-1

Dominican                              19-4            2-1

Mount Carmel                         15-8            2-1

Chapelle                                12-11           0-3

District 8-4A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Salmen                                   16-5            3-0   

Franklinton                              14-14          3-0

St. Scholastica                         7-17            1-2

Pearl River                               9-12            0-2

Lakeshore                                7-8              0-3

District 9-4A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Warren Easton                         20-5           2-0

Karr                                       13-11          1-0

Helen Cox                               17-5            1-1

Academy of Our Lady               5-12            0-0

McMain                                   1-23            0-1

Belle Chasse                            17-9            0-2

District 10-4A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Ben Franklin                           13-9            2-0

McDonogh 35                         9-14            2-0

Cabrini                                   14-10          1-0

Carver                                    8-17            1-1

Kennedy                                 14-12          0-1

NOMMA                                  1-12            0-2

Riverdale                                1-11             0-2   

District 7-3A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Loranger                                 19-2            4-0

Jewel Sumner                          17-6            2-1

Albany                                    17-9            2-1

Hannan                                   7-13            0-3

Bogalusa                                 3-12            0-3

District 9-3A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Cohen                                     5-9              3-0

Sophie Wright                          10-12          2-1

International-N.O.                    1-8             1-1

KIPP Renaissance                     0-7             0-1

Abramson-Sci                          0-15            0-1

Thomas Jefferson                     0-8             0-2

District 10-3A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Haynes                                   16-4            2-0

Ursuline                                  15-8            2-0

Donaldsonville                        15-4            1-0

De La Salle                             3-15            1-0

St. James                               6-15            1-1

Lusher                                   3-12            0-2

St. Charles Catholic                3-16            0-2

Sacred Heart                          3-16            0-2

District 9-2A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Northlake Christian                  17-3            3-0

Amite                                     16-5            3-0

Independence                         12-9            1-2

Pine                                       10-14          0-2

Pope John Paul II                    0-13            0-3

District 11-2A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

M.L. King                               12-6            1-0

Country Day                           11-5            1-0

Livingston                              10-3            1-1

St. Mary’s                               8-17            0-1

Riverside                                6-13            0-1

*Patrick Taylor                         2-9             0-0

District 12-2A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

St. Katharine Drexel                 14-8            3-0

McGehee                                 10-5            2-1

Newman                                  11-9            2-2

South Plaquemines                   10-12          1-2

Fisher                                      1-6              0-3

District 8-1A

Team                                      Overall      Dist.

KIPP B.T. Washington               13-10          2-0

Varnado                                  1-14           1-0

Houma Christian                     18-5            1-1

St. Martin’s                             11-7            0-0

West St. John                          20-6           0-1

Covenant Christian                  2-13            0-2

District 7-B

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Holden                                    13-9            0-0

Maurepas                                7-11            0-0

Mount Hermon                         6-12            0-0

Kenner Discovery                    5-11             0-0

Crescent City                            0-0             0-0

District 8-C

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Family Christian                       16-7            1-0

Christ Episcopal                        3-9             0-0

LSD                                         0-2             0-1

District 9-C

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Grand Isle                               3-7              0-0

Lutheran                                 0-1              0-0

Phoenix                                  0-10           0-0

