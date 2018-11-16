In a wild, back-and-forth battle that gave the fans at Joe Yenni Stadium all they wanted and more Friday night, third-seeded Archbishop Rummel hung on to defeat No. 6 Brother Martin 27-23 in the Division I select quarterfinals.
The Raiders piled up 425 yards on offense — but they had to hold on against their Catholic League rivals, in part because they had two early turnovers and were called for 10 penalties for 103 yards.
“I don’t even know if we deserve to win this one, but we found a way to get it done in the end,” Raiders coach Jay Roth said. “So, I’m proud of that. It wasn’t pretty, but I guess in the playoffs a win is all that matters.”
“They were very well-prepared. They came out and did things that we didn’t prepare for because we hadn’t seen it yet. Hats off to them. They made it a 48-minute game.”
Senior quarterback Chandler Fields rolled out of the pocket to find wideout Amour Rachal on 42-yard bomb with under two minutes remaining, giving the Raiders their final score.
Fields, a UL-Lafayette commitment, was 6-of-12 for 163 yards and two touchdowns with six carries for 49 yards and one touchdown.
“We overcame adversity as a team, defensively and offensively,” Fields said. “Coach Roth has been preaching that we will have to overcome adversity — and by winning in the fourth quarter, that’s what we did. We look forward to next week against Catholic.”
The Raiders will indeed face No. 2 Catholic-Baton Rouge in next week's semifinals, with a berth in the Division I state title on the line.
Raiders safety Corey Smooth made the interception against quarterback Garrett Mmahat to hold off the Crusaders from scoring at the end.
“I knew he would throw the ball to No. 88,” Smooth said, referring to Mmahat. “He was talking to him the whole game. He’s one of their best receivers. I just read his route and broke on it. Glad I made the big play for the team. “
Mmahat completed 12 of 23 passes for 298 yards with one touchdown and one interception.
The freshman quarterback made big plays throughout the game — particularly in the second half, with touchdown passes of 69 and 50 yards to receiver Brady Faust.
Faust caught three catches for 148 yards and two touchdowns on the night.
“Any time you come off the field at the end of the season and you’re not the last team standing with the win, it doesn’t feel good,” Brother Martin coach Mark Bonis said. “You hurt for the seniors. They really battled and played a really good football game tonight. It just didn’t go our way and that’s the way it happens sometimes.”