OUTSTANDING PLAYER
Damiree Burns • Sophie B. Wright • 6-6 • Sr.
Damiree Burns doesn’t aspire to be the next flashy college basketball star. The professional basketball player he most looks up to and tries to model his game after isn’t one of today’s showstoppers that garners headlines, can try to put up 50-plus points on any given night or was even the best player on his own team.
Instead, Burns looks up to one of the game’s greatest wingmen, the teammate of arguably the NBA’s best to ever play – someone who can and is willing to do anything.
“Even before my scholarship offers came, Coach and I talked, and we realized there’s not too many true stars out there,” Burns said. “Everybody is looking for the Scottie Pippens of the world.
“Put me next to a star guy, and I can do anything.”
Ironically, Burns was on a team full of the New Orleans area’s most talented players, and it was his ability to everything on the court, both little and big, that earned him our All-Metro Most Outstanding Player honors. His teammates Gregory Hammond and Charlie Russell, like Burns, also averaged double-doubles in points and rebounds, but the Southern signee’s ability to pick up his stats with a multi-faceted game set him apart.
He led the team in rebounds with 13.6 per game while scoring 18.4 points per contest. At 6-foot-6, he could play around the wing and handle the ball, but Burns was just as comfortable jockeying in the paint.
Ask coach Jason Bertrand what impressed him the most in Burns’ campaign, and he can’t point to one game in-particular. But, there were several games – including two intense battles against Walker – where his senior star spent time analyzing film and then came to his coach with an idea.
“He said ‘Coach, I’ll do whatever you need from me, but I really think I can go inside against them’,” Bertrand remembers. “ ‘I don’t think they can handle me.’ ”
In the teams’ second meeting, both of which the Warriors won, Burns scored 21 while his team won, 79-65.
“He could and would do anything you asked him to do,” Bertrand said. “Southern is getting a real steal in him. I think he’s going to be a tremendous player for them.”
COACH OF THE YEAR
Jason Bertrand • Sophie B. Wright
Jason Bertrand’s Sophie B. Wright boys basketball squad may not have made it any farther in the postseason than they did a year ago, but making it as far as they did against the schedule they faced – and for the most part dominated – is deserving enough of an award.
With the core of his team juniors a year ago, the Warriors made a strong run to the Class 3A state semifinals but were caught unprepared for the aura of the moment early on and couldn’t mount a comeback. Knowing they were returning the bulk of their talent, Bertrand’s players could have simply assumed they could replicate the same journey without any additional effort, but the coach’s fire to put his team through a gauntlet schedule this season came just as strongly from his players – a reflection of how much his players had bought into his system.
“We didn’t want to duck anybody. If you’re the best, we wanted to play you,” senior Damiree Burns said. “We asked Coach to put us up against the toughest schedule there is.”
Bertrand followed suit, and then coached his team to a 12-2 record over the 2018 state champions and runners-up, finished with a 29-3 regular season record and earned the Class 3A No. 1 seed. That body of work earned them that top spot, is why they faced essentially zero resistance before the state semifinals, where they ran into an equally battle-tested Madison Prep squad and lost.
But that single loss didn’t make him any less deserving of our Coach of the Year honors.
After this run, the head coach said he learned even more about coaching and scheduling than he has in the past and will tweak some things moving forward to even better-prepare for the likely eventual state title he’ll bring the school one day. But one thing will never alter.
“In the end, it’s all about the kids,” he said. “And I’m here to do whatever I can to prepare them. That’s what I’m here for, but I’m honored it’s taken me here.”
Country Day's Mike McGuire, Northlake Christian's Aaron Agresta named LSWA Class 2A Coaches of the Year
FIRST TEAM
Gregory Hammond • Sophie B. Wright • 6-6 • Sr.
The two-time All-Metro First Team performer registered 20.2 points and 10.2 rebounds per game in his District 9-3A co-MVP and First Team All-State season.
Charlie Russell • Sophie B. Wright • 6-7 • Sr.
The District 9-3A co-MVP averaged a double-double with 17.2 points and 11.1 rebounds per game while leading the Warriors to the state semifinals.
Elijah Morgan • Jesuit • 6-0 • Sr.
The Catholic League MVP and All-State First Team selection averaged nearly 20 points and five rebounds per game, including 31 points to knock off district champs Holy Cross.
Rodney Munson • Bonnabel • 6-1 • Sr.
The District 8-5A MVP propelled his squad back to the Class 5A semifinals for the second time in three years while averaging 21.2 points, seven rebounds and four assists per game.
Kaleb Jenkins • Country Day • 5-9 • Sr.
The Division III state finals MVP and First Team All-State performer averaged 17 points and 5.5 rebounds per game, including a 23- point performance against Dunham in the finals.
SECOND TEAM
Dywan Griffin • Landry-Walker • 6-1 • Sr.
The two-time All-Metro Second Team star helped take Landry-Walker back to the Class 5A quarterfinals while averaging 14 points, four assists and three rebounds per game.
Devon Jefferson • St. Augustine • 6-4 • Sr.
Jefferson was the biggest star on a team full of talent, averaging 13 points and five rebounds per game while getting the Purple Knights back to the state finals.
Kash Foley • Riverside • 6-0 • Sr.
The District 11-2A co-MVP led Riverside to its 10th consecutive state semifinal appearance while averaging 17.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.
Jalen Ned • De La Salle • 6-2 • Jr.
The District 10-3A MVP exploded for a game-high 33 points in his team’s Division II state finals overtime loss while averaging 13.6 points and four rebounds per game.
Kalil Thomas • Holy Cross • 6-4 • Sr.
The UMass-Lowell signee led Holy Cross to a share of the Catholic League title while averaging 15.4 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.
THIRD TEAM
Reggie Gause • Covington • 6-5 • Jr.
The District 6-5A MVP averaged 20 points a game and was only held in single digits three times in coach Hunter Reid’s first season.
Shadon Green • Landry-Walker • 5-9 • Sr.
Green’s consistency all season helped push Landry-Walker to the state quarterfinals for the third-straight year with 19 points, three assists and three steals per game.
Donte’ Mitchell • Bonnabel • 5-11 • Sr.
Mitchell proved to be an impressive duo alongside Munson, leading Bonnabel to the Class 5A semifinals while averaging 19.1 points and 6.3 assists per game.
Hunter Dean • Lakeshore • 6-8 • Sr.
The District 8-4A co-MVP averaged 19 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks per game while leading Lakeshore to a No. 8 seed in the playoffs.
Justin Ibieta • Country Day • 6-5 • Jr.
The junior three-sport star averaged 16 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Division III state champions, including a 20-point performance in the semis.