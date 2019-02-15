It took 87 minutes, but the 25th shot of the night proved to be the difference for the Lakeshore High girls’ soccer team.
Freshman Megan Gettys goal in the 87th minute proved to be the difference as No. 2 Lakeshore defeated No. 3 Neville 1-0 in the Division II state semifinals Friday night in Mandeville.
With the win, the Titans (19-3-4) advance to the state championship match next Thursday night against the winner of top-seeded St. Thomas More and No. 5 Central Lafourche in Lafayette.
“Jada Wall passed it right over the defender’s head,” Gettys said. “I was looking at the keeper on the right side so my focus was the left side. I just kept telling myself this is going to win it, let’s go win it. I got it, kicked it to the left and we won. The minute I hit it I knew it was going in.
“This just feels so good. I have never had this feeling before. I’m so happy and I love these girls. I’m so happy we are playing for a state championship.”
.@TitansLakeshore head coach @ninjaWL talks after the Titans win Friday night. pic.twitter.com/K9SOI7w3EZ— David Folse II (@davidfolse) February 16, 2019
One of the most successful soccer programs in the greater New Orleans area, the Titans will be playing for the school’s third state championship in the last four years. Lakeshore defeated St. Thomas More in 2017 for the Division II crown and was defeated by Ben Franklin in 2016 for the championship.”
Dominating the match in terms of time of possession, Lakeshore outshot Neville 24-1 prior to Gettys’ goal in overtime. That included a penalty kick that was stopped in 44th minute and multiple point-blank shots by Kylie Milligan.
“It got frustrating for all of us really,” Milligan said of her team’s inability to find the back of the net. “But we are smart enough to know to not let it get in our heads or you shut down. We knew we had to just keep shooting and shooting and at some point, we would have a breakthrough. Credit Megan for really getting us going and helping us win.
“This is the first time that I am going to get the chance to play for a state soccer championship. I couldn’t be more excited. It’s an amazing feeling.”
The champions of District 2-II, Neville finishes its season 19-6-3.