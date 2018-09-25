Metro Duel at Franco’s
Girls
50 Freestyle: 1. Claire Collins, Mandeville, 26.37; 2. Maddi Miller, Lakeshore, 28.03; 3. Maya Gunaldo, Mandeville, 28.20
100 Freestyle: 1. Claire Collins, Mandeville, 58.91; 2. Kimberly Dobie, Mandeville, 58.97; 3. Hayley Piret, Mandeville, 1:02.00
200 Freestyle: 1. Mary LeMieux, Episcopal, 2:03.93; 2. Kimberly dobie, Mandeville, 2:10.22; 3. Paris Raschke, Lakeshore, 2:26.93
500 Freestyle: 1. Maddi Miller, Lakeshore, 6:57.61; 2. Clara Brown, Mandeville, 8:02.55; 3. Elaina Hulin, Mandeville, 8:17.69
100 Backstroke: 1. Ellie Fritscher, Mandeville, 1:05.94; 2. Mary LeMieux, Episcopal, 1:08.64; 3. Hayley Piret, Mandeville, 1:15.48
100 Breaststroke: 1. Sarah McField, Mandeville, 1:12.57; 2. Rachel Fontan, Mandeville, 1:14.87; 3. Emma Sperier, Mandeville, 1:20.50
100 Butterfly: 1. Ellie Fritscher, Mandeville, 1:03.19; 2. Emily Richardson, Mandeville, 1:22.06; 3. Haeleigh Galliand, Lakeshore, 1:23.03
200 IM: 1. Rachel Fontan, Mandeville, 2:21.24; 2. Sarah McField, Mandeville, 2:28.51; 3. Sophia Christ, Mandeville, 2:46.15
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Mandeville, 1:49.02; 2. Lakeshore, 1:55.11; 3. Mandeville (B), 2:09.49
400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Mandeville, 3:58.18; 2. Mandeville (B), 4:35.32; 3. Lakeshore, 4:46.01
200 Medley: 1. Mandeville, 1:59.36; 2. Lakeshore, 2:11.07; 3. Mandeville (B), 2:17.42
Boys
50 Freestyle: 1. Jacob Price, Lakeshore, 22.76; 2. Kyle Maggio, Lakeshore, 23.66; 3. Mason Delahoussaye, Mandeville, 24.73
100 Freestyle: 1. Matthew Chenevert, Lakeshore, 42.57; 2. Mason Delahoussaye, Mandeville, 55.70; 3. Kyle Maggio, Lakeshore, 57.49
200 Freestyle: 1. Evan Dardar, Lakeshore, 2:06.56; 2. Joel Holloway, Lakeshore, 2:07.65; 3. Cohen Early, Mandeville, 2:25.06
500 Freestyle: 1. Jacob Price, Lakeshore, 5:04.33; 2. Josh Vath, Lakeshore, 5:14.39; 3. Garrison Allen, Mandeville, 5:31.68
100 Backstroke: 1. Ethan Dardar, Lakeshore, 1:15.01; 2. Chapman Miller, Lakeshore, 1:22.49; 3. Jonah Carcabasis, Mandeville, 1:24.13
100 Breaststroke: 1. Josh Vath, Lakeshore, 1:04.43; 2. Mathew Larsen, Mandeville, 1:05.33; 3. Drake Dunaway, Mandeville, 1:07.19
100 Butterfly: 1. Ethan Duckworth, Lakeshore, 1:04.12; 2. Garrison Allen, Mandeville, 1:05.69; 3. Harton Kerbs, Mandeville, 1:06.46
200 IM: 1. Mathew Larsen, Mandeville, 2:08.02; 2. Drake Dunaway, Mandeville, 2:13.28; 3. Jake Bodie, Lakeshore, 2:26.41
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Mandeville, 1:40.57; 2. Lakeshore, 1:40.62; 3. Lakeshore (B), 1:58.31
400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Lakeshore, 3:36.70; 2. Mandeville, 3:52.06; 3. Lakeshore (B), 4:13.79
200 Medley: 1. Lakeshore, 1:45.99; 2. Mandeville, 1:53.21; 3. Lakeshore (B), 2:00.87
Cluster meet
at Cypress Lakes
Girls
Team scores: 1. St. Charles Catholic, 179; 2. Destrehan, 110; 3. Patrick F. Taylor, 70; 4. Hahnville, 62; 5. Academy of Our Lady, 23; Riverside, 1.
50-Yard Freestyle: 1. Breigh Peytavin, St. Charles Catholic, 26.65; 2. Maddie Fryer, Patrick F. Taylor, 28.20; 3. Layla Hinchman, Destrehan, 28.41.
100 Freestyle: 1. Breigh Peytavin, St. Charles Catholic, 59.66; 2. Shelby Antill, Patrick F. Taylor, 1:04.09; 3. Sophia Matylis, Destrehan, 2:23.47.
200 Freestyle: 1. Grace Richoux, St. Charles Catholic, 2:14.60; 2. Lex Tamplain, Hahnville, 2:22.14; 3. Payton Schmitz, Destrehan, 2:23.47.
500 Freestyle: 1. Claire Plaisance, Hahnville, 5:47.40; 2. Grace Richoux, St. Charles Catholic, 6:05.61; 3. Hannah Lowry, St. Charles Catholic, 6:39.85.
100 Backstroke: 1. Claire Plaisance, Hahnville, 1:04.94; 2. Kelsie Williams, St. Charles Catholic, 1:13.60; 3. Kelly Campbell, St. Charles Catholic, 1:15.48.
100 Breaststroke: 1. Maddie Fryer, Patrick F. Taylor, 1:21.16; 2. Meredyth Buisson, St. Charles Catholic, 1:22.58; 3. Olivia Keating, St. Charles Catholic, 1:23.69.
100 Butterfly: 1. Claire Dantin, Destrehan, 1:13.58; 2. Ashleigh Zaidain, St. Charles Catholic, 1:16.08; 3. Brooke LaBorde, St. Charles Catholic, 1:18.85.
200 IM: 1. Kelsie Williams, St. Charles Catholic, 2:37.70; 2. Lex V Tamplain, Hahnville, 2:41.72; 3. Morgan Rigby, Destrehan, 2:50.19.
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Destrehan, 1:52.16; 2. Patrick F. Taylor, 1:59.21; 3. St. Charles Catholic, 2:08.08.
400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Hahnville, 4:23.05; 2. St. Charles Catholic, 4:23.36; 3. Destrehan, 4:31.78.
200 Medley Relay: 1. Destrehan, 2:06.04; 2. St. Charles Catholic, 2:07.05; 3. Patrick F. Taylor, 2:22.87.
Boys
Team scores: 1. Holy Cross, 163; 2. Destrehan, 113; 3. St. Charles Catholic, 85; 4. Hahnville, 79; 5. Patrick F. Taylor, 40; 6. Shaw, 17; 7. Riverside, 4; 8. Kenner Discovery, 4.
50 Freestyle: 1. Brock Lawrence, Destrehan, 23.73; 2. Justin Rigby, Destrehan, 24.65; 3. Mikey McGuire, Hahnville, 24.72.
100 Freestyle: 1. Antonio Rivera, Holy Cross, 53.00; 2. Alex Noel, St. Charles Catholic, 53.38; 3. Tayton Laylle, Destrehan, 54.92.
200 Freestyle: 1. Joey Richard, Hahnville, 1:57.96; 2. Cole Smith, Holy Cross, 2:02.95; 3. Carson Doll, Holy Cross, 2:04.04.
500 Freestyle: 1. Joey Richard, Hahnville, 5:15.78; 2. Carson Doll, Holy Cross, 5:29.83; 3. Cole Smith, Holy Cross, 5:32.35.
100 Backstroke: 1. David Price, Holy Cross, 1:09.27; 2. Hayden Doyle, Destrehan, 1:12.44; 3. James Womack, Holy Cross, 1:12.63.
100 Breaststroke: 1. Andre Farnet, Holy Cross, 1:12.23; 2. Ryan Cannon, Holy Cross, 1:15.30; 3. Seth Smith, Destrehan, 1:18.74.
100 Butterfly: 1. Mikey McGuire, Hahnville, 1:03.09; 2. David Price, Holy Cross, 1:03.19; 3. Jonah Munch, Holy Cross, 1:03.64.
200 IM: 1. Antonio Rivera, Holy Cross, 2:07.54; 2. Alex Noel, St. Charles Catholic, 2:11.96; 3. Maximilien Caffery, Holy Cross, 2:16.39.
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Destrehan, 1:38.16; 2. Hahnville, 1:41.77; 3. Holy Cross ‘B’, 1:42.16.
400 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1. Destrehan, 3:42.81; 2. Holy Cross ‘B’, 3:53.66; 3. Holy Cross ‘A’, 4:01.60.
200 Medley Relay: 1. St. Charles Catholic, 1:54.56; 2. Destrehan, 1:54.88; 3. Holy Cross ‘C’, 2:04.60.