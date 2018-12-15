Kaleb Jenkins' tip-in at the final buzzer enabled Country Day to win an intense championship game in its own tournament Saturday night, 60-58 over De La Salle.
It was a thrilling end for the Cajuns (8-3), who hadn't been ahead since the first minute of the second quarter and trailed by as many as 10 points before rallying.
“Caleb truly had an MVP tournament,” Country Day coach Mike McGuire said. “The tip-in was picture-perfect.”
Jenkins scored six points in the final 1:20, a point at which the Cavs (6-5) led 55-50. He finished with a game-high 16. Christian Becnel added 11.
The picture-perfect ending took shape after a timeout by McGuire with eight seconds left. The Cajuns inbounded the ball on the left side and swung it around to Jenkins. He missed a shot moving to the basket.
The ball came off the rim, and Christian Becnel’s tip from in front of the basket bounced off the rim to the left. Jenkins moved under the basket to the left side during the action and managed to get a hand on the ball just before the buzzer.
De La Salle led by five points, 55-50, with 1:30 remaining.
“I thought we really played hard,” Cavs coach Paul Kelly said. “Turnovers down the stretch hurt us. We just didn’t capitalize. I didn’t do a good job of getting my players in good spots in the last two minutes of the game.
“Unfortunately we were not able to hang on to the lead."
The first quarter featured rugged defense and was highlighted by bodies hitting the floor during some intense, physical play. De La Salle eventually took a 33-23 lead three minutes before halftime.
Unable to solve the Cavs’ quick moving interior defense, Country Day had trouble passing the ball inside. But the Cajuns managed to score five consecutive points in the final minute to take a 16-13 lead at the end of the first quarter.
De La Salle trailed 18-16 early in the second period, then unleashed a 20-7 run that gave the Cavs a 33-23 with three minutes remaining in the half and they led 33-25 at intermission. Kelly was high scorer for the Cavs with 13, nine in the first half, all on three-pointers.
“Kelly is such a gritty player,” McGuire said. “He gave them tough backside help on defense.
“In the second half we went higher (with the offensive sets) and we were able to get the ball over the top and inside.”
In Saturday’s earlier action, Catholic of Baton Rouge Kentrell Garnett’s 15 points and Collin Holloway’s 13 led the Bears to a 62-43 victory over Edna Karr in the third place game.
John Curtis defeated St. Thomas Moore 43-39 in daytime action, and Northshore won the opener over Kipp Booker T Washington.