New Orleans Area High School Baseball District Standings
(Results through Sunday, March 3; *Denotes not competing for district championship.)
District 6-5A
Team Overall Dist.
Slidell 6-2 0-0
Northshore 5-3 0-0
Mandeville 4-1 0-0
St. Paul’s 4-3 0-0
Ponchatoula 4-4 0-0
Covington 3-2 0-0
Fontainebleau 1-5 0-0
Hammond 0-7 0-0
District 7-5A
Team Overall Dist.
Thibodaux 7-2 0-0
Central Lafourche 4-2 0-0
Destrehan 4-2 0-0
Terrebonne 3-2 0-0
East St. John 3-5 0-0
Hahnville 1-8 0-0
H.L. Bourgeois 0-3 0-0
District 8-5A
Team Overall Dist.
Higgins 3-1-1 0-0
Ehret 2-4 0-0
Chalmette 2-5 0-0
Grace King 1-1 0-0
East Jefferson 1-2 0-0
Landry-Walker 0-0 0-0
West Jefferson 0-0 0-0
Bonnabel 0-4 0-0
District 9-5A
Team Overall Dist.
Brother Martin 7-0 0-0
Jesuit 7-1 0-0
Rummel 7-2 0-0
St. Augustine 5-1 0-0
Holy Cross 4-5 0-0
Shaw 3-1 0-0
John Curtis 2-6 0-0
District 8-4A
Team Overall Dist.
Pearl River 6-1 0-0
Salmen 3-1 0-0
Lakeshore 3-2 0-0
Franklinton 3-6 0-0
District 9-4A
Team Overall Dist.
Warren Easton 3-2 0-0
Karr 2-1-1 0-0
Helen Cox 1-2 0-0
Belle Chasse 1-4 0-0
McMain 0-1 0-0
District 10-4A
Team Overall Dist.
Carver 2-1 0-0
Ben Franklin 2-1 0-0
Riverdale 2-3 0-0
Kennedy 0-0 0-0
McDonogh 35 0-1 0-0
NOMMA 0-2 0-0
District 7-3A
Team Overall Dist.
Albany 3-5 0-0
Jewel Sumner 2-3 0-0
Hannan 2-4 0-0
Loranger 2-6 0-0
Bogalusa 0-0 0-0
District 9-3A
Team Overall Dist.
KIPP Renaissance 2-0 0-0
Thomas Jefferson 1-3 0-0
District 10-3A
Team Overall Dist.
St. Charles Catholic 5-1 0-0
De La Salle 4-1 0-0
Lusher 2-1 0-0
Donaldsonville 2-2 0-0
St. James 2-4 0-0
Haynes 0-4 0-0
District 9-2A
Team Overall Dist.
Pine 3-2 0-0
Northlake Christian 3-3 0-0
Amite 0-3 0-0
Independence 0-3 0-0
Pope John Paul II 0-4 0-0
District 11-2A
Team Overall Dist.
Riverside 3-4 0-0
Country Day 1-0 0-0
Patrick Taylor 1-2 0-0
District 12-2A
Team Overall Dist.
Fisher 2-0 0-0
Newman 2-7 0-0
South Plaquemines 0-5 0-0
District 8-1A
Team Overall Dist.
Covenant Christian 7-0 0-0
St. Martin’s 2-2 0-0
Ecole Classique 1-1 0-0
Houma Christian 1-5 0-0
KIPP B.T. Washington 0-1 0-0
West St. John 0-1 0-0
Varnado 0-0 0-0
*Ridgewood 0-1 0-0
District 7-B
Team Overall Dist.
Mount Hermon 4-0 0-0
Holden 1-0 0-0
Maurepas 1-2 0-0
Kenner Discovery 0-1 0-0
Crescent City 0-0 0-0
Runnels 0-0 0-0