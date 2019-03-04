New Orleans Area High School Baseball District Standings

 

Editor’s note: Coaches should contact Nathan Brown at nbrown@theadvocate.com or Mike Strom at themikestrom@gmail.com regarding omissions and corrections.

(Results through Sunday, March 3; *Denotes not competing for district championship.)

 

District 6-5A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Slidell                                      6-2            0-0

Northshore                               5-3            0-0

Mandeville                                4-1            0-0

St. Paul’s                                  4-3            0-0

Ponchatoula                             4-4             0-0

Covington                                3-2             0-0

Fontainebleau                          1-5             0-0

Hammond                               0-7             0-0

District 7-5A

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

Thibodaux                               7-2            0-0

Central Lafourche                    4-2             0-0

Destrehan                               4-2            0-0

Terrebonne                             3-2             0-0

East St. John                          3-5             0-0

Hahnville                                1-8             0-0

H.L. Bourgeois                         0-3            0-0

District 8-5A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Higgins                                   3-1-1           0-0

Ehret                                       2-4             0-0

Chalmette                               2-5              0-0

Grace King                              1-1              0-0

East Jefferson                         1-2              0-0

Landry-Walker                         0-0              0-0

West Jefferson                         0-0             0-0

Bonnabel                                0-4             0-0

District 9-5A

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

Brother Martin                        7-0            0-0

Jesuit                                     7-1            0-0

Rummel                                 7-2             0-0

St. Augustine                          5-1            0-0

Holy Cross                              4-5            0-0

Shaw                                     3-1             0-0

John Curtis                             2-6             0-0

District 8-4A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Pearl River                               6-1             0-0

Salmen                                    3-1             0-0

Lakeshore                                3-2             0-0

Franklinton                               3-6             0-0

District 9-4A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Warren Easton                         3-2            0-0

Karr                                        2-1-1         0-0

Helen Cox                                1-2            0-0

Belle Chasse                            1-4            0-0

McMain                                    0-1            0-0

District 10-4A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Carver                                     2-1            0-0

Ben Franklin                             2-1            0-0

Riverdale                                 2-3             0-0

Kennedy                                  0-0             0-0

McDonogh 35                          0-1             0-0

NOMMA                                  0-2             0-0

District 7-3A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Albany                                    3-5             0-0

Jewel Sumner                          2-3             0-0

Hannan                                   2-4             0-0

Loranger                                 2-6             0-0

Bogalusa                                 0-0             0-0

District 9-3A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

KIPP Renaissance                    2-0             0-0

Thomas Jefferson                    1-3              0-0

District 10-3A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

St. Charles Catholic                 5-1              0-0

De La Salle                             4-1              0-0

Lusher                                   2-1              0-0

Donaldsonville                        2-2             0-0

St. James                               2-4             0-0

Haynes                                   0-4             0-0

District 9-2A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Pine                                        3-2             0-0

Northlake Christian                  3-3             0-0

Amite                                     0-3             0-0

Independence                         0-3             0-0

Pope John Paul II                    0-4             0-0

District 11-2A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Riverside                                 3-4            0-0

Country Day                            1-0            0-0

Patrick Taylor                           1-2            0-0

District 12-2A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Fisher                                      2-0            0-0

Newman                                  2-7            0-0

South Plaquemines                   0-5            0-0

District 8-1A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Covenant Christian                   7-0            0-0

St. Martin’s                              2-2            0-0

Ecole Classique                        1-1            0-0

Houma Christian                      1-5            0-0

KIPP B.T. Washington               0-1            0-0

West St. John                          0-1            0-0

Varnado                                  0-0            0-0

*Ridgewood                            0-1            0-0

District 7-B

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Mount Hermon                        4-0            0-0

Holden                                   1-0            0-0

Maurepas                               1-2            0-0

Kenner Discovery                    0-1            0-0

Crescent City                          0-0            0-0

Runnels                                  0-0            0-0

 

View comments