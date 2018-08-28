The joke among the Lakeshore High School football coaches is that when they call for Bernard to get on the field, they're going to have to be very specific.
Three Bernard brothers will be sporting the black and silver in 2018: All-purpose offensive standout Jacob Bernard returns for his senior season, defensive lineman Zach Bernard returns for his junior year, and the youngest of the group, Ryan Bernard, is set to begin his freshman season on the offensive line.
This will be the first time they have all been on the same football team.
“This is fun,” Lakeshore coach Craig Jones said. “You have a kid basically at every level. You have a kid coming in for the first time (Ryan) who is getting his feet wet, you have a kid going into his senior year (Jacob) and you have a kid like Zach going into his junior season. Needless to say, you know the family really well. It’s really a cool thing to be around.”
Jones has experience dealing with three brothers on the same team, as Cody, Parker and Connor Orvin all played at Lakeshore.
While there may be an inclination to coach the Bernard brothers all the same way, Jones said each is an individual. However, they do share one important trait.
“I know with Jacob and Zach that they are internally motivated,” Jones said. “It doesn’t take much to get them going. Their competitiveness is all that is really needed. I’m getting to learn Ryan a little bit, and I’m starting to see he has a lot of those same qualities as well. They all seem to have an internal drive.
“Each kid is different, and you have to treat them a different way. You have to know what buttons to push and when. With Jacob and Zach, you really don’t have to tell them that much. I would think that is going to be the same thing with Ryan. You don’t need to be a big rah-rah guy with them. You know they are always going to come in and put their work in. They are going to be ready to play on Friday nights.”
A member of the Class 4A All-State first team, as well as the St. Tammany Farmer All-Parish squad, Jacob Bernard caught 55 passes for 1,211 yards and 13 touchdowns as a junior. He rushed for 369 yards on 51 carries and eight touchdowns. He also returned a punt for a touchdown against Franklinton and a kickoff for a touchdown against Edna Karr in the Class 4A state championship game.
“To be honest, I don’t think we realized that we would all be at Lakeshore together until I was a sophomore,” Jacob said. “It’s pretty cool and definitely something we are all looking forward to. The main difference between me and my younger brothers, of course, is size, with them both playing up front.
"Ryan, for example, has the potential to do whatever he wants out on the football field. He is a physical football player. Zach is also, of course, big, but the best way I would describe him is that he is a coach’s kind of player. If the coach says do something, he will do it and never questions it. They both know the game of football very well.
“You, of course, can tell that I treat them differently because they are my brothers. I hold them to a higher standard than others. For example, I make Zach mad when I want to motivate him, because I know him well enough to know he plays better when he is mad. Thank goodness, I don’t have to go up against either of them on the line of scrimmage.”
Zach Bernard, the middle brother who stands 6-foot-1 and weighs 250 pounds, was also named to the St. Tammany Farmer All-Parish squad after making 68 tackles (five for loss), with 8.5 sacks, six quarterback hurries and two interceptions.
“It’s cool and been something I have been looking forward to for a while,” Zach said. “It’s always good to have your siblings on the field with you. I am looking forward to going up against Ryan on the field in practice for sure in the line of scrimmage battles.”
The baby of the group, Ryan Bernard comes to Lakeshore after a dominating year at Monteleone Junior High.
“It’s funny because I only realized last year when I was at Monteleone that we would get the chance to play together in 2018,” he said. “It is actually really cool and I can’t wait to get started. The only time we ever played football together or against each other was in the backyard.
“I don’t think of it as pressure being Jacob and Zach’s brother. For example, Zach had to deal with being Jacob’s little brother, but he went out and made a name for himself. That’s my goal. I want to be the best football player that Ryan Bernard can be.
“But, that doesn’t mean I haven’t learned from my older brothers, and still do. I try to copy Jacob’s aggressive mentality. Zach is just a workhorse in everything. He helps me with everything. Being on the offensive line and with (Zach) on the defensive line, I can pick his brain on how to be a better blocker. It’s a valuable tool.”
Asserting his oldest-brother judgment, Jacob Bernard says he is the fastest; Zach is the smartest and strongest.
“I also want to make the case that I’m the best looking,” he joked.