Large School Super 10
1. John Curtis (6-0) 1
Last week: Beat Jesuit 23-0
The buzz: Patriots hold Blue Jays to 77 yards and record second shutout of the season.
Up next: Saturday vs. St. Augustine (Gormley)
2. Edna Karr (6-0) 2
Last week: Beat McDonogh (35) 35-6
The buzz: Leonard Kelly tosses 4 TDs as Cougars run winning streak to 18 in a row.
Up next: Friday at Belle Chasse
3. John Ehret (5-1) 3
Last week: Beat Bonnabel 41-14
The buzz: Patriots have won five straight after season-opening loss to West Monroe
Up next: Friday vs. Landry-Walker (Behrman)
4. Warren Easton (4-1) 4
Last week: Beat Belle Chasse 46-14
The buzz: Jahmal Sam scored four touchdowns as the Eagles handed the Cardinals their first loss.
Up next: Thursday vs. McMain (Pan Am)
5. Destrehan (5-1) 5
Last week: Beat East St. John 35-34
The buzz: Destrehan beat its rival for the seventh consecutive time, this one a thriller.
Up next: Friday vs. Central Lafourche
6. Lakeshore (6-0) 6
Last week: Beat John F. Kennedy 47-0
The buzz: Titans averaging an area-best 47.2 points and have recorded two shutouts.
Up next: Friday at H.L. Bourgeois
7. Rummel (5-1) 7
Last week: Beat Holy Cross 39-3
The buzz: Raiders have given up six total points in their two Catholic League wins.
Up next: Saturday vs. Jesuit (Yenni)
8. Brother Martin (4-2) 10
Last week: Beat Bastrop 28-25
The buzz: A Drew Martin to Brady Faust TD with three seconds left gave Bastrop its first loss.
Up next: Friday vs. Holy Cross (Gormley)
9. Jesuit (4-2) 8
Last week: Lost to Curtis 23-0
The buzz: Blue Jays' two losses have come against teams ranked No. 1 in Super 10 at time (Easton other)
Up next: Saturday vs. Rummel (Yenni)
10. St. Augustine (4-2) NR
Last week: Beat Shaw 48-9
The buzz: Trevon Woodson accounted for five TDs (three passing, two rushing) for Purple Knights.
Up next: Saturday vs. John Curtis
Small School Super 10
1. Country Day (6-0) 1
Last week: Beat Newman 35-31
The buzz: Cajuns stay perfect, despite trailing 31-14 after three quarters in battle of unbeatens.
Up next: Friday at Fisher
2. De La Salle (3-2) 2
Last week: Beat Haynes Academy 54-7
The buzz: Cavaliers have won two straight after open date, combining to score 99 points in the two wins.
Up next: Friday vs. Lusher (Pan American)
3. Newman (5-1) 3
Last week: Lost to Country Day 35-31
The buzz: Martin Butcher's 319 yards and four TDs not enough to keep Greenies perfect season going.
Up next: Friday at Riverside
4. St. James (4-2) 4
Last week: Beat Donaldsonville 22-0
The buzz: Wildcats defense pitches second shutout of the season.
Up next: Thursday vs. Haynes Academy (Yenni)
5. Hannan (6-0) 5
Last week: Beat Jewel Sumner 13-6
The buzz: Brantley Taylor’s 33-yard, fourth quarter TD to Jacob Gaude keeps Hawks perfect.
Up next: Friday vs. Thomas Jefferson
6. West St. John (4-2) 6
Last week: Beat Houma Christian 61-0
The buzz: Rams have outscored Houma Christian 123-0 in previous two meetings.
Up next: Friday at Covenant Christian
7. St. Charles (3-3) 7
Last week: Beat Lusher 42-0
The buzz: Comets get first shutout of season after recording five in 2017.
Up next: Friday at Donaldsonville
8. Riverside (1-4) 8
Last week: Beat South Plaquemines 47-14
The buzz: After rugged schedule to start season, Rebels earn first victory under Kevin Dizer
Up next: Friday vs. Newman
9. Cohen (3-3) 10
Last week: Beat Ben Franklin 52-0
The buzz: Jamel Green's 189 yards and three TDs paced Green Hornets' 406-yard rushing attack.
Up next: Friday vs. Abramson Sci (Joe Brown)
10. South Plaquemines (1-5) 9
Last week: Lost to Riverside 47-14
The buzz: Hurricanes have two losses to 4A schools to go with loss to ranked Riverside.
Up next: Friday vs. Carver