no.countrydaynewman500.100618.jpg
Buy Now

Country Day's Ross Talbot (9) runs in the open against Newman during the first half Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, at Isidore Newman's Michael Lupin Field in New Orleans.

 Advocate staff photo by SCOTT THRELKELD

Large School Super 10

1. John Curtis (6-0) 1

Last week: Beat Jesuit 23-0

The buzz: Patriots hold Blue Jays to 77 yards and record second shutout of the season.

Up next: Saturday vs. St. Augustine (Gormley)

2. Edna Karr (6-0) 2

Last week: Beat McDonogh (35) 35-6

The buzz: Leonard Kelly tosses 4 TDs as Cougars run winning streak to 18 in a row.

Up next: Friday at Belle Chasse

3. John Ehret (5-1) 3

Last week: Beat Bonnabel 41-14

The buzz: Patriots have won five straight after season-opening loss to West Monroe

Up next: Friday vs. Landry-Walker (Behrman)

4. Warren Easton (4-1) 4

Last week: Beat Belle Chasse 46-14

The buzz: Jahmal Sam scored four touchdowns as the Eagles handed the Cardinals their first loss.

Up next: Thursday vs. McMain (Pan Am)

5. Destrehan (5-1) 5

Last week: Beat East St. John 35-34

The buzz: Destrehan beat its rival for the seventh consecutive time, this one a thriller.

Up next: Friday vs. Central Lafourche

6. Lakeshore (6-0) 6

Last week: Beat John F. Kennedy 47-0

The buzz: Titans averaging an area-best 47.2 points and have recorded two shutouts.

Up next: Friday at H.L. Bourgeois

7. Rummel (5-1) 7

Last week: Beat Holy Cross 39-3

The buzz: Raiders have given up six total points in their two Catholic League wins.

Up next: Saturday vs. Jesuit (Yenni)

8. Brother Martin (4-2) 10

Last week: Beat Bastrop 28-25

The buzz: A Drew Martin to Brady Faust TD with three seconds left gave Bastrop its first loss.

Up next: Friday vs. Holy Cross (Gormley)

9. Jesuit (4-2) 8

Last week: Lost to Curtis 23-0

The buzz: Blue Jays' two losses have come against teams ranked No. 1 in Super 10 at time (Easton other)

Up next: Saturday vs. Rummel (Yenni)

10. St. Augustine (4-2) NR

Last week: Beat Shaw 48-9

The buzz: Trevon Woodson accounted for five TDs (three passing, two rushing) for Purple Knights.

Up next: Saturday vs. John Curtis

Small School Super 10

1. Country Day (6-0) 1

Last week: Beat Newman 35-31

The buzz: Cajuns stay perfect, despite trailing 31-14 after three quarters in battle of unbeatens.

Up next: Friday at Fisher

2. De La Salle (3-2) 2

Last week: Beat Haynes Academy 54-7

The buzz: Cavaliers have won two straight after open date, combining to score 99 points in the two wins.

Up next: Friday vs. Lusher (Pan American)

3. Newman (5-1) 3

Last week: Lost to Country Day 35-31

The buzz: Martin Butcher's 319 yards and four TDs not enough to keep Greenies perfect season going.

Up next: Friday at Riverside

4. St. James (4-2) 4

Last week: Beat Donaldsonville 22-0

The buzz: Wildcats defense pitches second shutout of the season.

Up next: Thursday vs. Haynes Academy (Yenni)

5. Hannan (6-0) 5

Last week: Beat Jewel Sumner 13-6

The buzz: Brantley Taylor’s 33-yard, fourth quarter TD to Jacob Gaude keeps Hawks perfect.

Up next: Friday vs. Thomas Jefferson

6. West St. John (4-2) 6

Last week: Beat Houma Christian 61-0

The buzz: Rams have outscored Houma Christian 123-0 in previous two meetings.

Up next: Friday at Covenant Christian

7. St. Charles (3-3) 7

Last week: Beat Lusher 42-0

The buzz: Comets get first shutout of season after recording five in 2017.

Up next: Friday at Donaldsonville

8. Riverside (1-4) 8

Last week: Beat South Plaquemines 47-14

The buzz: After rugged schedule to start season, Rebels earn first victory under Kevin Dizer

Up next: Friday vs. Newman

9. Cohen (3-3) 10

Last week: Beat Ben Franklin 52-0

The buzz: Jamel Green's 189 yards and three TDs paced Green Hornets' 406-yard rushing attack.

Up next: Friday vs. Abramson Sci (Joe Brown)

10. South Plaquemines (1-5) 9

Last week: Lost to Riverside 47-14

The buzz: Hurricanes have two losses to 4A schools to go with loss to ranked Riverside.

Up next: Friday vs. Carver

View comments