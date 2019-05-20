There will be a new man patrolling the sidelines at Northlake Christian as school officials introduced James Willis as the school’s new head football coach at a press conference Monday afternoon.
He replaces longtime coach Anthony Agresta, who led the Wolverines for nine years.
Despite having never been a head coach, Willis comes to the Covington-based program with significant football credentials. Playing football for Auburn, he was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the fifth round of the 1993 NFL Draft and played in the league until 1999.
“I am very excited,” Willis said. “When I checked out the campus and met the kids, it just kind of made sense. Northlake Christian is a beautiful thing that is just waiting to happen. Now it’s my job to continue to build upon it. I have recruited this area as a college coach for a long time, but I didn’t know how rich it was on this side (of St. Tammany Parish). There is a ton of talent in the Covington area and I know the kind of kids you want in your area. It’s a matter of getting the kids excited to come to Northlake Christian and be part of this program.”
His coaching career began in 2001 as a graduate assistant at Auburn. He also saw time at Rhode Island, Alabama, Temple, Texas Tech, University of Louisiana at Lafayette and as a linebackers coach for the New Orleans Saints from 2015-2017.
“I can’t tell you how excited we are that a guy of James Willis experience of playing this game and coaching this game under the leadership of guys like Sean Payton, Nick Saban and Tommy Tuberville is going to lead our program,” Head of School Glenn Martin said.
In 2011, after serving as the defensive coordinator at Texas Tech, Willis pleaded guilty to charges of assault and domestic violence. He was sentenced to six months deferred probation. He was ordered to attend anger management classes and served 30 hours of community service.
“(I believe I still should get this job) because of who I am,” Willis said. “At the end of the day you are what you are, and you are who you are. People close to me know who I am and what I stand for. Things did happen and got misconstrued, but it only takes a small blemish to turn people away. I’ve thankful for a second opportunity and look forward to creating a new legacy at Northlake Christian.”
Martin expressed confidence in the hire.
“After having talked to people in the NFL and having talked to him and consulted legal counsel I still believe he is the right guy,” Martin said of Willis.