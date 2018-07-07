After taking a month off to rejuvenate his pitching arm, Cory Cook is back and flashing the form that made the De La Salle right-hander a Class 3A all-state selection as a junior.
Making just his third start of the summer, Cook struck out 10 and walked three while allowing just two hits and one run in 5⅓ innings to ignite Best Chevrolet to a 4-2 victory against Deanie’s Seafood on Saturday on Day 2 of the American Legion Baseball State Tournament at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium.
Cook additionally played a key role in Best’s offense, teaming with catcher Coedy Fonseca to deliver two-out, two-run singles in the first and fifth innings.
“It felt good (pitching),’’ said Cook, now 2-1 this summer following an 8-2 prep season. “The ball was slipping a little bit out of my hand on my fastball, but I was throwing my breaking pitches well. So I was just trying to throw strikes, locate the ball, keep it down and keep us out of big innings.’’
Right-hander Grant Goodbee completed Best’s tournament-opening victory by striking out two, walking two and allowing one hit and one unearned run in 1 2/3 innings.
Best’s victory came after drawing a Friday bye. The De La Salle team advanced into Sunday’s winner bracket against the Southland Hogs at 3:30 p.m.
De La Salle-based Best also is making its first state tournament appearance since 1968, said tournament officials.
Rummel-based Deanie’s (9-7) dropped into the losers bracket after recording a 7-4 victory against Destrehan-based ES&H on Friday. Deanie’s has drawn its third consecutive 9 a.m. outing with a Sunday elimination game pairing against Saturday’s winner between ES&H and the Crowley Millers.
“I thought we competed on the mound,’’ Best coach Rowland Skinner said. “Both Cory and Grant pounded the strike zone. There were a couple of innings where they lost their release point, but I was proud of the way they battled.’’
Fonseca’s two-run single to left field in the fifth expanded a 2-1 lead to the eventual winning margin.
“I just was thinking about getting the ball out of the infield and get the runners in,’’ Fonseca said. “I waited for my pitch. That’s a situation that I like to be in. I like the pressure. I like being one of the leaders on our team.’’
In addition to Cook and Fonseca’s clutch hits, shortstop Gavin Freeman went 2-for-3 with one run scored to pace Best’s six-hit attack against Deanie’s right-hander Ron Franklin (1-4).
Franklin worked a respectable six innings, striking out seven, walking none and allowing six hits and four earned runs. Catcher Kolby Barrois and shortstop Kyle Walker had Deanie’s RBIs in the fifth and seventh innings .
“Their guy pitched well,’’ Deanie’s coach Nick Monica said. “We knew it would be a low-scoring game with him on the mound. It was a good competitive game. I thought Ron Franklin pitched well enough for us to win. We just didn’t find a way to get a couple of more guys across the plate.’’
GAUTHIER AMEDEE 4, REFUEL 1: Starter Dwain Guice and reliever Austin Bankert collaborated on a four-hitter while center fielder Zane Zeppuhar, first baseman Jack Merrifield and left fielder Jordan Badame drove in runs to lead the Wombats to victory in their tournament opener Saturday.
Bankert (4-1) got the victory, replacing Guice after a 57-minute weather delay that began in the bottom of the third inning. The Dutchtown left-hander struck out three and walked four while allowing four hits in four innings. He gave up an earned run in the seventh, after Guice pitched three hitless innings.
Aggressive base running by leadoff hitter Brayden Caskey on a Zeppuhar groundout allowed the Wombats to score their first two runs in a four-run fifth that proved to be all Banker and Guice would need. Caskey scored from second and shortstop Preston Thrash from third on Zepphur’s grounder when Refuel attempted an unsuccessful double play.
Merrifield then singled sharply to center field for the third run. A Badame bases-loaded walk produced a 4-0 lead.
East Ascension-based Gauthier Amedee (28-2) won its sixth straight outing and 25th in 26 games. The Wombats play their second tournament game Sunday against Jesuit-based Retif Oil (16-3-1) in the second game of a 3:30 p.m. doubleheader.
Shaw-based Refuel (11-4) had a five-game winning streak broken in falling to 1-1 in the tournament and into Sunday’s losers bracket. Refuel plays in the second game of a 9 a.m. doubleheader against Saturday’s winner of an elimination game between the St. Landry Indians and Noranda Bulldogs.
ES&H 3, CROWLEY MILLERS 2: ES&H scored two unearned runs in the top of the seventh inning thanks to a Crowley error and reliever Joshua MacCord recorded the final two outs by working out of a bases-loaded jam on a groundout to allow the Destrehan-based team to escape elimination in a losers bracket game.
ES&H (12-10) improved to 1-1 and faces Rummel-based Deanie’s Seafood at 9 a.m. Sunday in a rematch of each team’s tournament opener.
Third baseman Avery Schexnaydre had two RBIs and left fielder Joshua Vicknair the third to give ES&H starter Timothy Thomas the victory. Thomas struck out four, walked two and allowed two hits and two runs (one unearned) in 6⅓ innings.
Crowley (9-4), a 13-3 loser to Retif Oil on Friday, exited the tournament at 0-2 despite getting two runs in the sixth to take a 2-1 lead. Third baseman Austin Manuel had a RBI-double for the first run and then scored an unearned run on an infield error.
American Legion Baseball State Tournament
At Kirsch-Rooney Stadium-New Orleans
Friday
Game 1: Deanie’s Seafood (Rummel) 7, vs. ES&H (Destrehan) 4
Game 2: Refuel (Shaw) 9, Noranda Bulldogs (Lutcher) 1
Game 3: Southland Hogs (Houma) 2, St. Landry Indians (Opelousas) 0
Game 4: Retif Oil (Jesuit) 13, Crowley Millers 3, 5 innings
Saturday
Game 5: Best Chevrolet (De La Salle) 4, Deanie’s Seafood (Rummel) 2
Game 6: Gauthier Amedee (East Ascension) 4, Refuel (Shaw) 1
Game 7: ES&H (Destrehan) 3, Crowley Millers (Crowley) 2
Game 8: Game 3 loser, St. Landry Indians (Opelousas), Southwest Division champion, 9-5, vs. Game 2 loser, Noranda Bulldogs (Lutcher), Second District West runner-up, 8-11, 30 minutes following Game 7 (elimination game)
Sunday
Game 9: ES&H (Destrehan), Second District West champion, 12-10, vs. Deanie’s Seafood (Rummel), Second District East runner-up, 9-7, 9 a.m. (elimination game)
Game 10: Refuel (Shaw), Second District East champion, 11-4, vs. Game 8 winner (St. Landry Indians/Noranda Bulldogs), 30 minutes following Game 9 (elimination game)
Game 11: Southland Hogs (Houma), Southeast Division runner-up, 25-6, vs. Best Chevrolet (De La Salle), First District runner-up, 6-7, 3:30 p.m.
Game 12: Retif Oil (Jesuit), First District champion, 16-3-1, vs. Gauthier Amedee, Southeast Division champion, 28-2, 30 minutes following Game 11