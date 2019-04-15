Mount Carmel is headed back to Sulphur.
The third-seeded Cubs earned a third consecutive trip to the LHSAA softball tournament with a 17-2 Division I quarterfinal victory against sixth-seeded St. Joseph’s on Monday afternoon at JPRD. The game was called in the bottom of the fourth inning because of the mercy rule.
Mount Carmel, which lost to Dominican in the semifinals last season, a year after winning a state championship, scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth to surpass the 15-run mercy-rule threshold with one out in the inning.
“This is a good time for us to be fine-tuning the skills and techniques that we’re going to need for our semifinals game,” Cubs coach Katie Bailey Whittington said.
Mount Carmel (9-11) will face the winner of a quarterfinal between seventh-seeded Chapelle and second-seeded John Curtis on Wednesday at Curtis in the semifinals next week.
Cubs starter Mia Pumila retired the Redstickers (5-19) in order in the top of the first, then sat in the dugout for more than half an hour as her teammates batted.
“We wanted to make sure we got off to a good start,” center fielder Madilyn Giglio said. “(Pumila) really pitched great and helped out our defense.”
Giglio led off with a triple to center and scored when Nina Fenasci followed with a double to center.
“I’m always thinking, just get on base,” Giglio said, “because I have so many hitters behind me who can score me.”
Madison Camp added two RBI singles in the inning, Taylor Rumney hit a three-run double and Ashley Ortiz singled home two runs. A wild pitch, an error and a fielder’s choice scored the other runs.
“Mount Carmel came out playing really hard,” St. Joseph’s coach Amanda Henley said. “But our kids stayed in it and kept pushing and we kept fighting to the end.”
After the Redstickers went out in order again in the second, Olivia Kauffman, who had relieved starter Hallie River after the first nine batters in the first, worked around two walks and a single to hold the Cubs scoreless in the second.
Alyssa Romero became the first St. Joseph’s batter to reach base when she led off the third with a walk. Claire Lazarue followed with an infield single, Blakeley Lurry bunted for a single and Romero came around to score on an error. Another Redstickers run scored on another error.
“We hit a rough patch there,” Whittington said, “but we came back focused and finished strong.”
The Cubs added two runs in the third on Camp’s sacrifice fly and Rylee Landreaux’s bases-loaded walk.
After Pumila struck out the side in order in the top of the fourth, Giglio doubled leading off the bottom half and scored on Fenasci’s single.
After Ortiz’s single, Madison Savarese hit a two-run double, Megan Fastermann was hit by a pitch and Addison Grundmeyer lofted a sacrifice fly to the wall in center to end it.