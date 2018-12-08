For the first time since 2013, the state’s most successful high school football program can once again call themselves state champions.
Avenging a loss in the state championship game a season ago, top-seeded John Curtis completed a perfect season, defeating No. 4 Catholic High-Baton Rouge 49-7 in the 2018 Allstate Sugar Bowl LHSAA Division I state championship game.
Never trailing in the game, the Patriots (13-0) raced out to a 14-0 advantage in the first quarter when Ma’khi Smith scored from 20 yards out and then after a Dante Thomas interception, Corey Wren found the endzone on a 10-yard run to make it a two-score game.
The Bears (11-2) lone score of the first half came when Josh Parker pushed his way into the endzone form a yard out. John Curtis immediately answered when Wren raced 80 yards for a score, making it 21-7 Patriots.
Up 28-7, Donald Clay put the game out of reach late in the fourth quarter when he picked off a Cameron Dartez pass and returned it 60 yards for a touchdown and a 36-7 John Curtis advantage.
Catholic High-Baton Rouge, who was looking to defend its Division I crown, finishes its season 11-2.