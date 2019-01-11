Perhaps extracting some revenge from a loss on the gridiron, William Pitcher Junior High defeated Clearwood Junior High 43-37 to capture the 2018-2019 St. Tammany Parish Public Schools Division II boys’ basketball championship at Folsom Junior High School.
De’Kengie James led the way for the Panthers with a game-high 21 points and Ta’zel Jones finished with 12. Lane Guidry and Jeremy Bargky were the leading scorers for the Cougars with 11 points each.
Tied 7-7 midway through the first quarter, five consecutive points by James gave the Panthers the lead for good at 12-7 with 1:18 remaining in the period.
James was nearly unstoppable the entire night for William Pitcher, scoring 19 of his team’s 24 points in the first half.
“It was very important for us to come out and jump on Clearwood early because we knew how good of a team they are,” he said. “Coming into this game I knew I had to step up for my team and help us take home a championship. In the first half I was able to drive to the hoop a lot and that helped us achieve our ultimate goal as a team. We wanted to win this title badly and were willing to do whatever is necessary on the court to make that happen.”
Consecutive 3-pointers by Grant Bonnaffons cut the deficit for the Cougars to 31-25 with 1:23 to go in the third quarter, but that would be as close as Clearwood would get as William Pitcher never relinquished the lead in the second half.
Notes: Clearwood defeated William Pitcher 8-6 back on Oct. 18 to capture the 2018 Division II football championship for the second consecutive season.