Cabrini and Pope John Paul II met Tuesday night in what could be considered the championship game of last weekend’s Catholic League tournament.
The Crescents and the Jaguars were the only schools to go undefeated in the tournament as both swept five matches at Dominican, Cabrini losing just two sets and Pope John Paul winning all 10 of its sets.
On Tuesday, the Crescents picked up where they left off over the weekend, winning in straight sets on their home-court to improve to 9-2. The Jaguars (11-2), playing short-handed because of two injured players, saw their eight-game winning streak end.
“When we heard (Pope John Paul) had won five matches, we knew this would be a tough match,” said Jenn Brue, who had a game-high 29 assists for Cabrini. “We came out with a lot of confidence from the weekend.”
That confidence showed right from the start as the Crescents took a 12-2 lead in the first set. The Jaguars didn’t score consecutive points until Rachel Hartmann had two of her game-high 15 kills to make it 24-8 before Cabrini won the next point.
The next two sets were more competitive. Pope John Paul trailed just 11-8 in the second set before Cabrini scored eight of the next nine points on its way to a 25-15 win.
The Crescents raced to a 16-3 lead in the third set, but the Jaguars twice closed within four points, the second time at 22-18. Cabrini won the final three points.
“We definitely did a good job of spreading the offense and keeping everyone involved," said Cabrini coach Kasey Dennies, who saw six of her players finish with between four and eight kills. “We’ve been focusing a lot on blocking in practice. Jaylin St. Martin, Raelyn Mornay and Alexis Thompson all did a solid job of blocking.
“I know Pope John Paul is facing some injury issues. (PJP coach) Danny (Tullis) is crafty in getting his team ready, so we weren’t sure what to expect. I’m proud of our team for coming out and taking care of business.”
The Jaguars have been playing without Mallory Norton, who has a shoulder injury, and they learned this week that Ansley Tullis, who has been playing with an injured labrum, has a tear in the muscle and will be sidelined indefinitely.
“This was an opportunity for a lot of different players to step up and try to replace some of what we were missing,” coach Tullis said. “They looked scared and nervous, but in their defense they’re all eighth-graders. We were already short on depth.
“We served OK, but otherwise we didn’t play very well. On top of that, Cabrini is a great team. They have size and athleticism and they’re well coached.”
On Thursday, Cabrini hosts E.D. White and Pope visits St. Scholastica.