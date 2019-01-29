After the first quarter, Holy Cross led by just one point.
After that, the Tigers didn’t lead again until less than a minute remained.
However, at the end of the game, they were the ones checking a mark in the victory column.
Kalil Thomas scored 22 points, including the go-ahead jumper with 55 seconds remaining and Holy Cross exited Brother Martin’s gym Tuesday night with a 56-54 win.
The Tigers (24-5, 6-1 District 9-5A) struggled in the second quarter, allowing Brother Martin to pile up an 11-point lead as it appeared the Crusaders were cruising to an easy victory.
Thomas had other plans, however, as his big-time second-half performance helped the Tigers rally for the key Catholic League victory.
“I’ve been telling the guys all year that we just have to play possession-by-possession basketball,” Holy Cross coach Mister Kirkwood said. “Leads should not determine the outcome of a game. When we were down, we just stuck to the plan, played possession-by-possession basketball and we won.”
The win came in no small part because of the Thomas' performance.
“Kalil is our go-to guy,” Kirkwood said. “He has to understand that in crucial situations he has to have the ball in his hands.”
Brother Martin (13-15, 4-4) appeared early on as though it would stay above .500 in district as they used a big run in the second quarter to earn a double-digit lead. The Crusaders were still leading by seven going into the fourth quarter before falling apart down the stretch in surrendering the game to Holy Cross.
“My boys did everything that they were supposed to do in order to deserve to win that game and then in the last two minutes we lost the game,” Brother Martin coach Chris Biehl said. “We went three straight trips where we fouled them three times after we specifically said don’t foul.
"That stopped the clock and let Holy Cross get some points. We also went 5 of 15 from the free throw line. We can say anything we want to but until we start shooting free throws better than that we’re not going to win too many games moving forward.”
Things started out as even as can be in the first quarter as Holy Cross battled out to a 12-11 lead.
The second quarter saw Brother Martin go on an 8-0 run to go up 24-17 and the outpouring continued as the Crusaders led 32-21 at halftime.
Holy Cross went on a 12-2 run to start the third quarter and trailed 42-35 going in to the final quarter.