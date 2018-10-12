The Northshore Panthers remained winless in District 6-5A play, falling to Hammond 21-18 Friday night in Slidell.
The win for Hammond (3-4, 1-3) is its first victory over Northshore (2-5, 0-4) since the 2013 season.
With the score tied 7-7 at halftime, Hammond took its first possession of the second half and drove 80 yards in nine plays for the go-ahead score. The drive culminated in a 4-yard touchdown run by Kevin Primus to make it 14-7 Tornadoes.
Hammond extended its lead to 21-7 when Tyrone Lewis intercepted a Michael Benedict pass and returned it 58 yards for a touchdown.
The Panthers rallied in the fourth quarter, cutting the lead to 21-18 after a 40-yard field goal by Andrew Stein and a 8-yard touchdown pass from Benedict to Hasan Mitchell and subsequent two-point conversion.
“We just didn’t do enough,” said Mitchell, who finished with eight catches for 101 yards and a touchdown. “Too many mistakes.”
Hammond coach Steve Jones said he was proud of his team’s effort, although it was closer than he wanted at the end.
“It looked at times like we were trying to lose it in the end,” Jones said. “We eliminated a lot of the mistakes that have been plaguing us all season. It is always good to get that first district win of the season. We are nearly two years into this thing now (Jones took over before the 2017 season). We are starting to become a program now, and if we can put together a winning streak we may have a chance to find our way into the postseason.
Hammond scored first when after intercepting a Benedict pass in the end zone. Five plays later, Edward Ratcliff from 67 yards out to make it 7-0 Tornadoes.
Northshore tied it after Braden Neal intercepted Kevin Primus and returned it 13 yards for a touchdown midway through the second quarter.
Northshore was unable to convert multiple first-half opportunities. In addition to Benedict's interception in the end zone, the Panthers fumbled inside the Hammond 20. They were also stopped twice on fourth down, including once inside the Hammond 10, and Stein missed a 38-yard field goal.
Northshore will look to break its four-game losing skid next week when it travels to Covington, while Hammond visits to Mandeville.