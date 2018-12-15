GIRLS BASKETBALL

 

Editor’s note: Coaches should contact Nathan Brown at nbrown@theadvocate.com or Mike Strom at themikestrom@gmail.com regarding omissions and corrections.

Monday, Dec. 17

Non-district

Chapelle at Denham Springs, 5 p.m.

Abramson Sci at Ehret, 5 p.m.

Lutcher at Destrehan, 5 p.m.

Haynes at Thomas Jefferson, 5 p.m.

Kennedy at Landry-Walker, 5:30 p.m.

Carver at Helen Cox, 5:30 p.m.

Sophie Wright at Grand Isle, 5:30 p.m.

Bonnabel at Karr, 6 p.m.

Patrick Taylor at South Plaquemines, 6 p.m.

KIPP Renaissance at Landry-Walker, 6:30 p.m.

Fontainebleau at Higgins, 7 p.m.

 

Tuesday, Dec. 18

District 6-5A

Mandeville at Covington, 6 p.m.

Slidell at Northshore, 6 p.m.

Ponchatoula at Hammond, 6:30 p.m.

District 7-5A

H.L. Bourgeois at Hahnville, 5 p.m.

Non-district

McDonogh 35 at McMain, 4:30 p.m.

Belle Chasse at Chalmette, 5 p.m.

Terrebonne at Grace King, 5 p.m.

West Jefferson at De La Salle, 5 p.m.

East St. John at Dutchtown, 5 p.m.

Kennedy at Sophie Wright, 5 p.m.

South Lafourche at St. James, 5 p.m.

Livingston at International, 5 p.m.

St. Katharine Drexel at West St. John, 5 p.m.

M.L. King at KIPP Booker T. Washington, 5 p.m.

John Curtis at Cabrini, 6 p.m.

Landry-Walker at McKinley, 6 p.m.

South Plaquemines at Thomas Jefferson, 6 p.m.

Franklinton at Varnardo, 6 p.m.

South Terrebonne at Riverside, 6:30 p.m.

 

Wednesday, Dec. 19

Non-district

East Jefferson at Karr, 5 p.m.

M.L. King at Kennedy, 5p.m.

Scotlandville at Ehret, 5:30 p.m.

Varnado at Hannan, 6 p.m.

 

Thursday, Dec. 20

District 6-5A

Fontainebleau at Mandeville, 6 p.m.

Ponchatoula at Covington, 6 p.m.

Slidell at Hammond, 6 p.m.

Non-district

St. Charles Catholic at Central Lafourche, 4 p.m.

Dominican at De La Salle, 4:30 p.m.

West Jefferson at St. Katharine Drexel, 5 p.m.

Grace King at Carver, 5 p.m.

East Iberville at Destrehan, 5 p.m.

John Curtis at Zachary, 5 p.m.

McDonogh 35 at KIPP Booker T. Washington, 5 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Vandebilt Catholic, 5 p.m.

Livingston at Cohen, 5 p.m.

Kenner Discovery at Einstein, 5 p.m.

West St. John at Bonnabel, 5:30 p.m.

Albany at Northshore, 5:30 p.m.

KIPP Renaissance at McDonogh 35, 5:30 p.m.

Parkview Baptist at Salmen, 6 p.m.

Riverside at Lutcher, 6 p.m.

Jewel Sumner at Pope John Paul II, 6 p.m.

Northlake Christian Christmas Tournament

Franklinton vs. Northlake Christian, 4:30 p.m.

St. Mary’s vs. Walker, 6 p.m.

University-Baton Rouge Lady Cubs Holiday Classic

McKinley vs. Ursuline, 2 p.m.

Glen Oaks vs. Dutchtown, 3:30 p.m.

University vs. Ursuline, 5 p.m.

Ellender vs. McKinley, 6:30 p.m.

Independence vs. Madison Prep, 8 p.m.

 

Friday, Dec. 21

District 6-5A

Fontainebleau at Mandeville, 6 p.m.

Slidell at Hammond, 6 p.m.

District 7-5A

East St. John at Thibodaux, 5:30 p.m.

Non-district

Central Lafourche at De La Salle, 3 p.m.

Grace King at Academy of Our Lady, 4:30 p.m.

Ehret at Haynes, 5 p.m.

Lusher at Kennedy, 5 p.m.

Northshore at Belle Chasse, 5 p.m.

Sophie Wright at NOMMA, 5 p.m.

Pearl River at Newman, 5 p.m.

St. Charles Catholic at St. Katharine Drexel, 5 p.m.

Christ Episcopal at South Plaquemines, 5 p.m.

Landry-Walker at Scotlandville, 5:30 p.m.

Warren Easton at Cabrini, 6 p.m.

Mount Carmel at St. James, 6 p.m.

St. Martin’s at Doyle, 6 p.m.

Jewel Sumner at Franklinton, 6 p.m.

McMain at John Curtis, 6:30 p.m.

Northlake Christian Christmas Tournament

Chapelle vs. Hannan, 4:30 p.m.

St. Mary’s vs. South Terrebonne, 6 p.m.

Walker vs. Northlake Christian, 7:30 p.m.

University-Baton Rouge Lady Cubs Holiday Classic

McKinley vs. Independence, 2 p.m.

Dutchtown vs. Madison Prep, 3:30 p.m.

Ursuline vs. Glen Oaks, 5 p.m.

McKinley vs. University, 6:30 p.m.

 

Saturday, Dec. 22

Non-district

East Jefferson at KIPP Booker T. Washington, noon

Northlake Christian Christmas Tournament

South Terrebonne vs. Franklinton, 10 a.m.

Hannan vs. St. Mary’s, 11:30 a.m.

Chapelle vs. Northlake Christian, 1 p.m.

University-Baton Rouge Lady Cubs Holiday Classic

Independence vs. University, 9:30 a.m.

Ellender vs. Dutchtown, 11 a.m.

Fontainebleau vs. Glen Oaks, 12:30 p.m.

University vs. Ellender, 2 p.m.

Madison Prep vs. Fontainebleau, 3:30 p.m.

