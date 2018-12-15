GIRLS BASKETBALL
Monday, Dec. 17
Non-district
Chapelle at Denham Springs, 5 p.m.
Abramson Sci at Ehret, 5 p.m.
Lutcher at Destrehan, 5 p.m.
Haynes at Thomas Jefferson, 5 p.m.
Kennedy at Landry-Walker, 5:30 p.m.
Carver at Helen Cox, 5:30 p.m.
Sophie Wright at Grand Isle, 5:30 p.m.
Bonnabel at Karr, 6 p.m.
Patrick Taylor at South Plaquemines, 6 p.m.
KIPP Renaissance at Landry-Walker, 6:30 p.m.
Fontainebleau at Higgins, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 18
District 6-5A
Mandeville at Covington, 6 p.m.
Slidell at Northshore, 6 p.m.
Ponchatoula at Hammond, 6:30 p.m.
District 7-5A
H.L. Bourgeois at Hahnville, 5 p.m.
Non-district
McDonogh 35 at McMain, 4:30 p.m.
Belle Chasse at Chalmette, 5 p.m.
Terrebonne at Grace King, 5 p.m.
West Jefferson at De La Salle, 5 p.m.
East St. John at Dutchtown, 5 p.m.
Kennedy at Sophie Wright, 5 p.m.
South Lafourche at St. James, 5 p.m.
Livingston at International, 5 p.m.
St. Katharine Drexel at West St. John, 5 p.m.
M.L. King at KIPP Booker T. Washington, 5 p.m.
John Curtis at Cabrini, 6 p.m.
Landry-Walker at McKinley, 6 p.m.
South Plaquemines at Thomas Jefferson, 6 p.m.
Franklinton at Varnardo, 6 p.m.
South Terrebonne at Riverside, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 19
Non-district
East Jefferson at Karr, 5 p.m.
M.L. King at Kennedy, 5p.m.
Scotlandville at Ehret, 5:30 p.m.
Varnado at Hannan, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 20
District 6-5A
Fontainebleau at Mandeville, 6 p.m.
Ponchatoula at Covington, 6 p.m.
Slidell at Hammond, 6 p.m.
Non-district
St. Charles Catholic at Central Lafourche, 4 p.m.
Dominican at De La Salle, 4:30 p.m.
West Jefferson at St. Katharine Drexel, 5 p.m.
Grace King at Carver, 5 p.m.
East Iberville at Destrehan, 5 p.m.
John Curtis at Zachary, 5 p.m.
McDonogh 35 at KIPP Booker T. Washington, 5 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Vandebilt Catholic, 5 p.m.
Livingston at Cohen, 5 p.m.
Kenner Discovery at Einstein, 5 p.m.
West St. John at Bonnabel, 5:30 p.m.
Albany at Northshore, 5:30 p.m.
KIPP Renaissance at McDonogh 35, 5:30 p.m.
Parkview Baptist at Salmen, 6 p.m.
Riverside at Lutcher, 6 p.m.
Jewel Sumner at Pope John Paul II, 6 p.m.
Northlake Christian Christmas Tournament
Franklinton vs. Northlake Christian, 4:30 p.m.
St. Mary’s vs. Walker, 6 p.m.
University-Baton Rouge Lady Cubs Holiday Classic
McKinley vs. Ursuline, 2 p.m.
Glen Oaks vs. Dutchtown, 3:30 p.m.
University vs. Ursuline, 5 p.m.
Ellender vs. McKinley, 6:30 p.m.
Independence vs. Madison Prep, 8 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 21
District 6-5A
Fontainebleau at Mandeville, 6 p.m.
Slidell at Hammond, 6 p.m.
District 7-5A
East St. John at Thibodaux, 5:30 p.m.
Non-district
Central Lafourche at De La Salle, 3 p.m.
Grace King at Academy of Our Lady, 4:30 p.m.
Ehret at Haynes, 5 p.m.
Lusher at Kennedy, 5 p.m.
Northshore at Belle Chasse, 5 p.m.
Sophie Wright at NOMMA, 5 p.m.
Pearl River at Newman, 5 p.m.
St. Charles Catholic at St. Katharine Drexel, 5 p.m.
Christ Episcopal at South Plaquemines, 5 p.m.
Landry-Walker at Scotlandville, 5:30 p.m.
Warren Easton at Cabrini, 6 p.m.
Mount Carmel at St. James, 6 p.m.
St. Martin’s at Doyle, 6 p.m.
Jewel Sumner at Franklinton, 6 p.m.
McMain at John Curtis, 6:30 p.m.
Northlake Christian Christmas Tournament
Chapelle vs. Hannan, 4:30 p.m.
St. Mary’s vs. South Terrebonne, 6 p.m.
Walker vs. Northlake Christian, 7:30 p.m.
University-Baton Rouge Lady Cubs Holiday Classic
McKinley vs. Independence, 2 p.m.
Dutchtown vs. Madison Prep, 3:30 p.m.
Ursuline vs. Glen Oaks, 5 p.m.
McKinley vs. University, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 22
Non-district
East Jefferson at KIPP Booker T. Washington, noon
Northlake Christian Christmas Tournament
South Terrebonne vs. Franklinton, 10 a.m.
Hannan vs. St. Mary’s, 11:30 a.m.
Chapelle vs. Northlake Christian, 1 p.m.
University-Baton Rouge Lady Cubs Holiday Classic
Independence vs. University, 9:30 a.m.
Ellender vs. Dutchtown, 11 a.m.
Fontainebleau vs. Glen Oaks, 12:30 p.m.
University vs. Ellender, 2 p.m.
Madison Prep vs. Fontainebleau, 3:30 p.m.