Overcoming a double-digit first quarter deficit, the top-seeded Edna Karr Cougars claimed their third consecutive state championship, defeating No. 2 Warren Easton 28-20 in the 2018 Allstate Sugar Bowl LHSAA Class 4A state championship game.
Down 12-0 in the first quarter, Karr (14-0) got things going early in the second quarter when Jahii Howard found the endzone from 8 yards out to make it a 12-7 contest. Later in the quarter Ahmad Antoine capped off a long scoring drive, plunging in from a yard out to make it a 14-12 lead for the Cougars at the half.
Up 21-20 early in the fourth quarter, Leonard Kelly found Howard on fourth down for a streaking 31-yard score to make it a 28-20 game.
Warren Easton (11-3) got things going early in the game. On the second play from scrimmage senior quarterback Lance Legendre bolted 25 yards for a score. Later in the first quarter, the Warren Easton senior quarterback went 67 yards for his second touchdown of the game. However, both extra-point attempts were blocked to make the score 12-0.
