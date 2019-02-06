Tied 0-0 in the 69th minute of the match, Jesuit's Chris Tadros lined up for a corner kick and fed the ball to the far post.
The ball went through the outstretched hands of the goalkeeper, eventually finding Gabe Sims, who shouldered the ball, which then hit a Crusaders defender before finding the back of the net, putting the Blue Jays up 1-0 and securing the game-winning goal over Brother Martin.
“I just wanted to get my guys a chance to get it in,” said Tadros, a senior.
“I think I held back a little bit longer to maybe not get marked up and snuck around the back and slid in," said Sims, a fellow senior. "I think some boxing out from my fellow teammates really helped that. We were able to just move everybody forward and into the goal and the ball went with them.”
Both coaches credited each other for a hard-fought, back-and-forth battle, despite the outcome.
“What I was most proud of tonight was for both teams was just what a clean, hard-fought game it was for both teams," Jesuit coach Hubie Collins said. "At times the skill level was tremendous, but I felt both teams just put everything into it and we feel very fortunate and very blessed that we came out 1-0 winners.”
“They have a couple of chances, we have some chances and that’s just how this normally goes,” Brother Martin coach Stephen McAnespie. “I’m proud for these guys. They left it out there but it didn’t turn into a win — especially the way it happens. You hope you get a good goal in a game like this that can really define it and you can walk away holding your hands up saying ‘Yeah, we got beat.’ That makes it harder. When you’re on their side, you take it how you get it. That’s just the way it is.”
In the first half, No. 15 Brother Martin pressured No. 2 Jesuit, playing in their half of the field for the majority of play and came away with two shots on goal against Jesuit’s lone shot on goal.
“Brother Martin really raised their game from the last time that we played them and I think that their mindset was in a really good place,” Collins saod.
Collins attributed part of the Blue Jays’ slow start in the first half to having a first-round bye, but challenged his team at halftime to raise their play.
“I think coach Hubie really got into us at halftime and gave us a good speech," Tadros said. "He gave us a good pep talk to really put them under pressure and do what we did last time when we played them – just to make them uncomfortable, so that way we could get out there and play our style of play."
The Blue Jays came out in the second half with four shots, including a near miss by Arthur Ross that sailed over the net.
For Sims, he said the playoff atmosphere at John Ryan Stadium was like nothing he’s experienced in his time as a Blue Jay and was grateful to move on to the next round.
“It feels pretty great," he said. "This is probably the biggest turnout that we ever had I’d say. I’m really excited."
With the win, the Blue Jays advance to the Division I quarterfinals and await the winner of No. 7 Lafayette and No. Dutchtown.