In what might have been the final home game for Landry-Walker's seniors, the Charging Buccaneers exited in style.
Buoyed by a 358-yard rushing attack that produced seven touchdowns, Landry-Walker closed the regular season by running roughshod over District 8-5A rival Chalmette 63-28 on Friday night at Behrman Stadium.
Senior running back Chad Alexander paced the Charging Bucs’ relentless ground assault with 142 yards on 11 carries including touchdown runs of 11, 11 and 75 yards.
The offense’s real linchpin, though, proved to be senior quarterback Ja’Quan Dorsey, whose running and passing accounted for four touchdowns, three 2-point conversion runs and 217 of his team’s 474 yards.
In improving to 4-1 as a starter, Dorsey rushed for 101 yards on 10 carries with touchdowns of 16, 5 and 11 yards in addition to completing 7 of 12 passes for 116 yards and a 35-yard scoring pass to wide receiver Dwayn Griffin in the second quarter as Landry-Walker raced to a 38-13 lead at halftime.
Landry-Walker (6-4 overall, 6-1 District 8-5A) will ride a three-game winning streak into the Class 5A state playoffs next week. Having entered the game No. 21 in the unofficial LHSAA power rankings, the Charging Buccaneers are unlikely to climb into the top 16 teams who receive first-round home games.
That means the Charging Bucs likely will be on the round and need at least one victory to see the lights of Behrman again.
“We had to come out and show everybody that we’re ready for the playoffs," said Alexander, a member of Landry-Walker’s 2016 5A state champions. “Without this offensive line, we wouldn’t have been able to do what we did tonight."
What the Charging Buccaneers did was humble a proud and determined Chalmette team that also is playoff-bound.
Chalmette (6-3 overall, 5-2 in 8-5A) had a four-game winning streak broken but still is expected to qualify for a school-record fourth consecutive trip to the 5A playoffs. The Owls entered No. 22 seed in the power rankings, one spot behind Landry-Walker.
“We’re starting to peak at the right time," Landry-Walker coach Emanuel Powell said. “We’re playing well in all three phases of the game and when you play well in all three phases of the game, you give yourself an opportunity to win."
The Charging Bucs continued their barrage during a one-hour third quarter in which they outscored the Owls 25-7 as Dorsey and Alexander scored on runs of 11 and 75 yards sandwiched around a 42-yard fumble-return touchdown by linebacker Trevon Stacker.
Reserve running back Ja’Juan Jones burst 59 yards for Landry-Walker’s final touchdown en route to a 96-yard effort on six attempts.
Fullback Ralph Griffith and running back Brendan Hoorman ran for Chalmette’s four touchdowns while combining for 182 of their team’s 251 rushing yards. Chalmette had zero passing yards on two attempts.
Griffith carried 18 times for 138 yards with touchdowns of 3 and 2 yards in the third and fourth periods while Hoorman ran 3 and 5 yards in the first and second quarters to total 44 yards on nine attempts.
“Leadership is what Ja’Quan gives us," Powell said. “He has shown leadership at the time we needed it. And he brings a positive energy to the team. We’ve been able to follow his energy."
Next stop for the Charging Buccaneers is the playoffs.
“We just have to come out and ball and show everybody we’re playing Landry-Walker football," Alexander said.