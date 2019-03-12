For half an inning, it looked like University High would be taking victory home to Baton Rouge. Half an inning later, the Rummel Raiders changed that look around 180 degrees.
Lance Johnson batted in two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to take a 2-1 lead and the Raiders held on for the victory at Kirsch Rooney Stadium on Tuesday night.
The Raiders (10-4) got by on a big performance on the mound from star pitcher Matt Villa. Villa finished the day with five strikeouts while walking no batters and surrendering four hits.
He threw 79 pitches.
“We knew it was going to be tough to score against (U-High),” Rummel coach Nick Monica said. ”We’ve faced them the last couple of years, so we knew it was going to be a struggle but we knew we had our best guy going too. Matt Matched him pitch for pitch and we were able to come up with some big plate appearances and did enough.”
The win was also a marked improvement from the Raiders from Saturday performances against Parkview Baptist, in which they lost a doubleheader by scores of 19-8 and 8-4.
“We needed this one because we had a rough day Saturday,” Monica said. “When Matt is on the mound we feel like we can play with anybody and he always gives us a chance to win. He came out here today and our lineup batted well one through nine. We were able to get some quality at bats and do enough to Matt what he needed.”
Villa was just excited to get the win.
“This game was very big,” he said. “Just coming back from both losses it was great just to come back here and get a win. Hopefully we can keep on going.”
University High (10-3) got eight strikeouts from ace pitcher Dylan Carmouche, but he began to tire after giving up three hits in a row in the fourth, including the RBIs to Johnson.
“Rummel’s pitcher did a great job,” Cubs coach Justin Morgan said. “I thought our guy that we started today obviously gave us a chance to win since we only lost 2-1. We felt like we hit some balls hard but it happened to be right at us today. Unfortunately that’s the game of baseball, sometimes you don’t get what you want in return from the game. You have to give Rummel credit. They got a big hit when they needed it and it ended up being the difference in the game.”
University High managed to get on the board when Christian Scherer picked up an RBI double in the top of the fourth which scored Jacob Burke, giving them a 1-0 lead.
Rummel took the lead right back as Johnson’s RBI double scored Logan Bertucci and Stephan Powers to take the 2-1 lead and ultimately the game.