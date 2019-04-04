Brother Martin survived a semifinal push from Central Lafourche and went on to win its fourth boys team title in the past five years Thursday in the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Bowling Championship at All-Star Lanes in Baton Rouge.
The Crusaders, the No. 2 seed, with their championship win over Rummel, became the first boys team and the first since the Denham Springs girls in 2008 to capture four team championships.
The Academy of Our Lady won the girls title for the second straight year, downing Central in a tight match.
Brother Martin won its semifinal 15-12 over Central Lafourche and Rummel 21-6 in the final in the six-player best-of-27 point match. Cody Schaffer had a 625 and Hunter Dunn a 631 to pace the winners.
“How’s it feel? It never gets old,” Crusaders coach Bruce Himbert said of the state title.
But while Rummel was having an easy time with Central in their semifinal, winning 20-7 to give the Raiders playoff wins over seeds 12, 5, 4 and 1, Brother Martin was battling for its life in the semis.
Up 11-5 after two games and needing three points to advance, Central Lafourche got an amazing 726 series out of Rhett Malbrough (234), Ethan Pitre (244) and Connor Domangue (246) in the 1-2-3 positions and would tie the match at 12. But Brother Martin won the three-point total bonus by 36 pins to advance.
“We knew we were going to get someone who would give us a match,” Himbert said. “When I looked at numbers the whole year (Central Lafourche, the 3 seed) jumped out at me. Those guys never gave up. I told the guys the last game we were 161 pins up, and it wasn’t enough. It ended up being enough. They never stopped.”
In the girls semifinals, Central defeated South Terrebonne by one pin to earn the three-point bonus in a 14½-12½ decision, while AOL downed East Ascension 21-6.
In the championship match, after Central got a surprising 5½ points, the Penguins came back with seven points with Lauryn Hartsell rolling a 192 and Danielle Poussard getting a 212 to lead the way. It gave AOL a lead of over 150 pins heading to the final game and a 9½-6½ lead.
The Wildcats tried to come back but a 201 in the opening spot by Macy Glenn and a win by Linzie Bladsacker in the five spot was enough with the three bonus to retain the title 14½-12½.
“We lost a lot of power. We lost three of our starters,” said AOL coach Robert Chauvin of last year, “and we had to reboot. They worked hard. They did a great job. I’m really proud of the work they’ve put in.”
The state singles title will be decided at 1:30 p.m. Friday at the same center.