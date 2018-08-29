Myron Junior isn’t quite old enough to know much about what John F. Kennedy High School used to be.
He’s too young to have heard about the school’s football teams coached by Leroy Walker in the 1980s or the basketball teams coached by Brian Gibson from 1988-2004.
“All I heard is that they had the best band in the city,” Junior said.
But now the senior quarterback and his teammates are hoping to get folks talking about John F. Kennedy sports again.
JFK plays its season opener Friday when it travels to play St. Amant.
It’ll be the first JFK football game in 13 years when Hurricane Katrina closed the school down.
The seniors on this team were 5-years-old then.
Now it’s up to them to start the school’s resurrection.
Or make that “resurreKtion” — spelled with a “K” for Kennedy — according to all the former alumni who helped bring the school back after all these years.
The school is no longer at the old Wisner Boulevard location it once stood. That vacant lot is now used by McDonogh 35 for its football practices.
The school is now on Paris Avenue in the building that for the past few years was Lake Area High School.
But it’s JFK now, a change that came about in November when the New Beginnings Schools Foundation’s board of directors voted to change it after meeting to with the JFK Nola Alumni Network. The Orleans Parish School Board approved the name change a month later, proving that a Leopard (that was Lake Area’s mascot) can indeed change its spots.
They are the Cougars now, just like they were when the school first opened in the 1960s.
They are wearing the blue and gold uniforms again too, just like old times.
“It’s been incredibly exciting seeing all of this,” said Gibson, now the principal at the school whose basketball program he guided years ago. “The kids have had an opportunity to meet Kennedy alumni who have talked to them about all the things that made Kennedy so special.”
Many of those alumni lined the sidewalks and welcomed the students on the first day of school.
Some of that same enthusiasm was on display Saturday at Tad Gormley Stadium as the student body gathered around the tunnel, cell phones in hand to capture the moment of JFK running onto the field for its jamboree against McMain.
“Right now, we are just in the process of changing the culture,” coach Earl Cager said. “Just basically having the kids understand what JFK is, understanding that actual culture.”
JFK wasted little time giving its fans something to cheer about as Junior sprinted 82 yards for a touchdown on the second play of the jamboree. They went on to win 21-7. Yeah, it was just a jamboree, but even that counts for these players who won just one game all last season as Lake Area.
“It’s totally different now,” Junior said. “Everything is how it’s supposed to be. The difference is winning. It’s something I’ve never been a part of, so I am thankful for it.”
But there’s still plenty of work to do, said Cager, a former assistant at O. Perry Walker, Landry-Walker and his alma mater St. Aug.
“It’s still a work in progress,” Cager said. “At the end of the day, we are going to constantly do what we do and be true to what we do to continue this process. We are trying to show them how to win.”
Cager, who was on the coaching staff of Landry-Walker’s 5A championship team in 2016, took over at JFK in December. The team had just 35 players when he started, but that number blossomed to 82 for the Class 4A school with an enrollment right at 700.
Cager would like nothing more than for the win total to go up to as he looks to lead his Cougars to a winning record, just like Jimmy Lavin did back in 1970. The Cougars went 6-4 that year, the first winning season in the school’s then brief history. That was Lavin’s third season after winning two games and then four games the two seasons before that. He won eight games the following year.
“The kids did a wonderful job,” Lavin said. “Those were good times. I remember how I called everything ‘Cougar’ something back then.”
He referred to Wisner Boulevard as Cougar Drive.
And Bayou St. John was the Cougar River.
But now Cougar Drive is on Paris Avenue.
Kennedy is back.