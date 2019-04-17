In addition to defeating Hahnville and winning the District 7-5A championship outright on Wednesday, Destrehan’s baseball team picked up some significant lagniappe.
The Wildcats avenged Monday’s 10-0 thumping at the hands of Hahnville with a 5-2 victory in Boutte. The win gave the Wildcats (21-9) an 11-1 district record.
Hahnville (13-17) finished 9-3 in district play.
In addition, Destrehan coach Chris Mire called pitcher Josh MacCord’s 5⅓ innings of effective pitching “a bonus."
MacCord had been limited to 15 innings in five games this season because of elbow tendinitis. Thursday the tall right-hander was pitching free and easy, a good sign for Destrehan with one regular-season game remaining before the state playoffs begin. MacCord struck out nine.
“Honestly I was trying to get four (innings) our of Josh,” Mire said. “He has been on a limited pitch count all year. Anything after that today was a bonus.”
“I’ve been working back all year,” MacCord said. “From pitch one (Wednesday) I felt great. I had been coming out of the bullpen previously.
“But it was Hahnville, so I had to give it all I’ve got.”
Following Monday’s loss at home that was shortened to five innings because of the 10-run rule, Mire said, “For 48 hours we had to listen to how tough a schedule they played and how we got whupped. We took it as a challenge.
“That was kind of a chin check. You take one on the chin and you want to see how your guys respond.”
Destrehan responded in good fashion, breaking open a 1-1 game with four runs in the sixth inning.
Avery Schexnaydre, who picked up his third save while closing the final 1⅔ innings for MacCord, began the inning by reaching on an error.
T.J. Thomas’ single and a walk to Nathan Rhodes loaded the bases. Dylan Weber was then hit by a pitch for the second time in the game and that drove home the go-ahead run. Ty Yoes walked, forcing in another, and then Dustin Weber doubled off the left-field fence to score the final two runs.
Rhodes’ fourth inning single scored the Wildcats’ first run.
Hahnville answered with a run of its own in the bottom of the fourth. Dustin Ford’s single scored Beau Melancon. David Bernard led off the seventh with a double and scored the Tigers’ other run on Hayden Theriot’s sacrifice fly.
“This is a huge win,” MacCord (4-0) said. “It’s a huge confidence-builder headed into the playoffs.”