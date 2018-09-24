NEW ORLEANS AREA

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL DISTRICT STANDINGS

(*Denotes school is not competing for district championship honors)

DISTRICT 6-5A

Team                            W-L           Dist.             PF    PA

Covington                      2-2             1-0              73     87

Fontainebleau                2-2             1-0              134    153

Slidell                            2-2             1-0              118    95

St. Paul’s                       1-3              1-0              123    114

Hammond                      2-2             0-1              52     56

Northshore                     2-2             0-1              43     83

Ponchatoula                    2-2             0-1              176    170

Mandeville                      0-4             0-1              79     121

DISTRICT 7-5A

Team                            W-L           Dist.              PF    PA

Destrehan                      3-1              1-0             135    70

Thibodaux                      3-1              1-0              79     61

East St. John                  2-2             1-0              106   64

Terrebonne                    4-0             0-0               159    51

Central Lafourche           3-1              0-1              110    76

H.L. Bourgeois               1-3              0-1              53     59

Hahnville                       1-3              0-1              80     91

DISTRICT 8-5A

Team                            W-L           Dist.             PF    PA

John Ehret                    3-1              1-0             116    93

Bonnabel                      2-2             1-0              135    122   

Chalmette                     2-2             1-0              112    75

Landry-Walker               1-3             1-0              87     125

Grace King                    1-3             0-1              66     135

East Jefferson               0-4              0-1              20     136

Higgins                         0-4             0-1               6       170

West Jefferson              0-4              0-1              35     151

DISTRICT 9-5A

Team                            W-L           Dist.            PF    PA

John Curtis                    4-0             1-0              129    48

Holy Cross                     4-0             1-0              153    13

Jesuit                            3-1              1-0             111     91

Rummel                        3-1              0-0              121    92

St. Augustine                3-1              0-1              129    90

Brother Martin               2-2             0-1               108   127

Shaw                            1-3              0-1               52     92

DISTRICT 8-4A

Team                            W-L           Dist.          PF    PA

Lakeshore                     4-0             0-0             187    62

Pearl River                    4-0             0-0             177    61

Franklinton                   2-2             0-0              81      82

Salmen                        1-3             0-0              33     82

DISTRICT 9-4A

Team                            W-L           Dist.          PF    PA

Belle Chasse                  4-0             0-0             148    16

Karr                              4-0             0-0             138    56

Warren Easton               3-0             0-0             112    68

Helen Cox                     3-1              0-0             119    53

McMain                         2-2             0-0             62     111

DISTRICT 10-4A

Team                            W-L           Dist.          PF    PA

Riverdale                      2-1             0-0           117    66

Carver                          2-2             0-0           108   73

McDonogh 35                2-2             0-0            61      72

John F. Kennedy            1-3             0-0            77      149

*Ben Franklin                3-1             0-0            85     66

DISTRICT 7-3A

Team                            W-L           Dist.            PF    PA

Albany                          4-0             0-0             105    59

Hannan                         4-0             0-0             166    32

Jewel Sumner                2-2             0-0             74     95

Bogalusa                       1-3             0-0             75      105

Loranger                       0-4             0-0             52     184

DISTRICT 9-3A

Team                            W-L           Dist.             PF    PA

Abramson-Sci                1-3              0-0             51      124

Cohen                           1-3              0-0             62     103

Thomas Jefferson           1-3              0-0             36     184

KIPP Renaissance           1-3              0-0             73     133

Sophie Wright                1-3              0-0             77      134

DISTRICT 10-3A

Team                            W-L           Dist.            PF    PA

Donaldsonville               3-1              0-0             94     35

St. James                      3-1              0-0             144    82

St. Charles Catholic        2-2             0-0             48     55

De La Salle                    1-2              0-0             60     72

Haynes                          1-2              0-0             79     39

Lusher                           1-3              0-0             119    130

DISTRICT 8-2A

Team                            W-L           Dist.              PF    PA

Amite                            3-1             1-0              140   44

St. Helena                     3-1             1-0              118    37

St. Thomas Aquinas       2-2             1-0              113    110

Northlake Christian       1-3              1-0              19      84

Pine                             2-2             0-1               102   118

Pope John Paul II          2-2             0-1               55      108

Springfield                    2-2             0-1               98     89

Independence               0-4             0-1               38     139

DISTRICT 9-2A

Team                            W-L           Dist.          PF    PA

Country Day                 4-0             0-0             131    81

Newman                      4-0             0-0             178    43

South Plaquemines       1-3              0-0             43     122

Riverside                      0-3             0-0             47     123

Fisher                          0-4             0-0             16      167

DISTRICT 8-1A

Team                                      W-L           Dist.          PF    PA

Covenant Christian                  4-0             0-0             134    21

Houma Christian                     4-0             0-0             133    71

St. Martin’s                             3-1             0-0             88     26

West St. John                         2-2              0-0             72     100

Varnado                                 0-4              0-0             12      121

*Ecole Classique                     1-1              0-0             2       31

*KIPP B.T. Washington            1-2              0-0             60     46

*Ridgewood                           0-3              0-0             0       119

