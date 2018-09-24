NEW ORLEANS AREA
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL DISTRICT STANDINGS
(*Denotes school is not competing for district championship honors)
DISTRICT 6-5A
Team W-L Dist. PF PA
Covington 2-2 1-0 73 87
Fontainebleau 2-2 1-0 134 153
Slidell 2-2 1-0 118 95
St. Paul’s 1-3 1-0 123 114
Hammond 2-2 0-1 52 56
Northshore 2-2 0-1 43 83
Ponchatoula 2-2 0-1 176 170
Mandeville 0-4 0-1 79 121
DISTRICT 7-5A
Team W-L Dist. PF PA
Destrehan 3-1 1-0 135 70
Thibodaux 3-1 1-0 79 61
East St. John 2-2 1-0 106 64
Terrebonne 4-0 0-0 159 51
Central Lafourche 3-1 0-1 110 76
H.L. Bourgeois 1-3 0-1 53 59
Hahnville 1-3 0-1 80 91
DISTRICT 8-5A
Team W-L Dist. PF PA
John Ehret 3-1 1-0 116 93
Bonnabel 2-2 1-0 135 122
Chalmette 2-2 1-0 112 75
Landry-Walker 1-3 1-0 87 125
Grace King 1-3 0-1 66 135
East Jefferson 0-4 0-1 20 136
Higgins 0-4 0-1 6 170
West Jefferson 0-4 0-1 35 151
DISTRICT 9-5A
Team W-L Dist. PF PA
John Curtis 4-0 1-0 129 48
Holy Cross 4-0 1-0 153 13
Jesuit 3-1 1-0 111 91
Rummel 3-1 0-0 121 92
St. Augustine 3-1 0-1 129 90
Brother Martin 2-2 0-1 108 127
Shaw 1-3 0-1 52 92
DISTRICT 8-4A
Team W-L Dist. PF PA
Lakeshore 4-0 0-0 187 62
Pearl River 4-0 0-0 177 61
Franklinton 2-2 0-0 81 82
Salmen 1-3 0-0 33 82
DISTRICT 9-4A
Team W-L Dist. PF PA
Belle Chasse 4-0 0-0 148 16
Karr 4-0 0-0 138 56
Warren Easton 3-0 0-0 112 68
Helen Cox 3-1 0-0 119 53
McMain 2-2 0-0 62 111
DISTRICT 10-4A
Team W-L Dist. PF PA
Riverdale 2-1 0-0 117 66
Carver 2-2 0-0 108 73
McDonogh 35 2-2 0-0 61 72
John F. Kennedy 1-3 0-0 77 149
*Ben Franklin 3-1 0-0 85 66
DISTRICT 7-3A
Team W-L Dist. PF PA
Albany 4-0 0-0 105 59
Hannan 4-0 0-0 166 32
Jewel Sumner 2-2 0-0 74 95
Bogalusa 1-3 0-0 75 105
Loranger 0-4 0-0 52 184
DISTRICT 9-3A
Team W-L Dist. PF PA
Abramson-Sci 1-3 0-0 51 124
Cohen 1-3 0-0 62 103
Thomas Jefferson 1-3 0-0 36 184
KIPP Renaissance 1-3 0-0 73 133
Sophie Wright 1-3 0-0 77 134
DISTRICT 10-3A
Team W-L Dist. PF PA
Donaldsonville 3-1 0-0 94 35
St. James 3-1 0-0 144 82
St. Charles Catholic 2-2 0-0 48 55
De La Salle 1-2 0-0 60 72
Haynes 1-2 0-0 79 39
Lusher 1-3 0-0 119 130
DISTRICT 8-2A
Team W-L Dist. PF PA
Amite 3-1 1-0 140 44
St. Helena 3-1 1-0 118 37
St. Thomas Aquinas 2-2 1-0 113 110
Northlake Christian 1-3 1-0 19 84
Pine 2-2 0-1 102 118
Pope John Paul II 2-2 0-1 55 108
Springfield 2-2 0-1 98 89
Independence 0-4 0-1 38 139
DISTRICT 9-2A
Team W-L Dist. PF PA
Country Day 4-0 0-0 131 81
Newman 4-0 0-0 178 43
South Plaquemines 1-3 0-0 43 122
Riverside 0-3 0-0 47 123
Fisher 0-4 0-0 16 167
DISTRICT 8-1A
Team W-L Dist. PF PA
Covenant Christian 4-0 0-0 134 21
Houma Christian 4-0 0-0 133 71
St. Martin’s 3-1 0-0 88 26
West St. John 2-2 0-0 72 100
Varnado 0-4 0-0 12 121
*Ecole Classique 1-1 0-0 2 31
*KIPP B.T. Washington 1-2 0-0 60 46
*Ridgewood 0-3 0-0 0 119