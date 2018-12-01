GIRLS BASKETBALL

 

Editor’s note: Coaches should contact Nathan Brown at nbrown@theadvocate.com or Mike Strom at themikestrom@gmail.com regarding omissions and corrections.

Monday, Dec. 3

Non-district

St. Mary’s at East Jefferson, 5 p.m.

Kennedy at Bonnabel, 5 p.m.

Higgins at KIPP Booker T. Washington, 5 p.m.

Sophie Wright at Lusher, 5 p.m.

McGehee at Thomas Jefferson, 5 p.m.

South Plaquemines at Kenner Discovery, 5 p.m.

Helen Cox at McDonogh 35, 5:30 p.m.

Zachary at St. Katharine Drexel, 6 p.m.

Pine at Chapelle, 6 p.m.

McKinley at Warren Easton, 6 p.m.

Mount Hermon at St. Scholastica, 6 p.m.

 

Tuesday, Dec. 4

District 6-5A

Franklinton at Mandeville, 6 p.m.

Fontainebleau at Slidell, 7:15 p.m.

Non-district

Thomas Jefferson at Dominican, 4:45 p.m.

Newman at Sacred Heart, 5 p.m.

Assumption at Higgins, 5 p.m.

Chalmette at Country Day, 5 p.m.

Ehret at South Lafourche, 5 p.m.

Grace King at Belle Chasse, 5 p.m.

West Jefferson at South Plaquemines, 5 p.m.

Dutchtown at Hahnville, 5 p.m.

Riverdale at St. Martin’s, 5 p.m.

De La Salle at Academy of Our Lady, 5 p.m.

International at Pearl River, 5 p.m.

St. Scholastica at St. Charles Catholic, 5 p.m.

M.L. King at Sophie Wright, 5 p.m.

Patrick Taylor at Livingston, 5 p.m.

Pope John Paul II at Jewel Sumner, 5 p.m.

Phoenix at Christ Episcopal, 5 p.m.

Kennedy at KIPP Renaissance, 5:30 p.m.

Destrehan at South Terrebonne, 6 p.m.

St. Amant at Covington, 6 p.m.

Ben Franklin at Karr, 6 p.m.

Carver at Cohen, 6 p.m.

McMain at West St. John, 6 p.m.

Lakeshore at Kentwood, 6 p.m.

St. James at E.D. White, 6 p.m.

Hannan at Independence, 6 p.m.

Houma Christian at Riverside, 6 p.m.

Northlake Christian at St. Thomas Aquinas, 6 p.m.

Lutheran at Family Christian, 6 p.m.

Ponchatoula at Cabrini, 6:30 p.m.

East St. John at Broadmoor, 6:30 p.m.

 

Wednesday, Dec. 5

District 12-2A

Einstein at St. Katharine Drexel, 5:30 p.m.

Non-district

Haynes at Cohen, 5 p.m.

Abramson Sci at St. Martin’s, 5 p.m.

Kenner Discovery at Patrick Taylor, 5 p.m.

Northshore at Jewel Sumner, 6 p.m.

Ursuline at Warren Easton, 7 p.m.

St. Mary’s at St. Katharine Drexel, TBA

Chapelle Christmas Classic

Chapelle vs. McDonogh 35, 5 p.m.

Mandeville vs. St. Joseph’s-Baton Rouge, 6:30 p.m.

East St. John Tournament

Destrehan vs. Karr, 4 p.m.

KIPP Booker T. Washington vs. McMain, 5:30 p.m.

Helen Cox vs. Terrebonne, 7 p.m.

 

Thursday, Dec.6

District 6-5A

Country Day at Ben Franklin, 5 p.m.

McGehee at Pope John Paul, 5 p.m.

Christ Episcopal at Sacred Heart, 5:30 p.m.

Hammond at Covington, 6 p.m.

Non-district

East Jefferson at Destrehan, 5 p.m.

Kennedy at Ehret, 5 p.m.

Brusly at Grace King, 5 p.m.

Landry-Walker at St. James, 5 p.m.

West Jefferson at M.L. King, 5 p.m.

Covenant Christian at NOMMA, 5 p.m.

Newman at Lusher, 5 p.m.

McGehee at Pope John Paul II, 5 p.m.

Dominican at Chalmette, 5:30 p.m.

International at Riverdale, 5:30 p.m.

Riverside at West St. John, 5:30 p.m.

Lee Magnet at John Curtis, 6 p.m.

Franklinton at Bogalusa, 6 p.m.

Pine at Pearl River, 6 p.m.

Higgins at Sophie Wright, 6:30 p.m.

Chapelle Christmas Classic

St. Joseph’s-Baton Rouge vs. Cabrini, 5 p.m.

Northshore vs. Mount Carmel, 6:30 p.m.

East St. John Tournament

Hahnville vs. Karr, 4 p.m.

KIPP Booker T. Washington vs. Houma Christian, 5:30 p.m.

McMain vs. Lutcher, 7 p.m.

Plaquemines Parish Tournament presented by Raising Cane’s and WePrint 101

South Plaquemines vs. Belle Chasse, 5:15 p.m.

 

Friday, Dec. 7

Non-district

M.L. King at NOMMA, 5 p.m.

Vandebilt Catholic at Academy of Our Lady, 5 p.m.

Haynes at St. Martin’s, 5 p.m.

Cohen at Kenner Discovery, 5 p.m.

Patrick Taylor at Abramson Sci, 5 p.m.

St. Scholastica at St. Amant, 5:30 p.m.

KIPP Renaissance at Livingston, 5:30 p.m.

Pope John Paul II at Mount Hermon, 5:30 p.m.

Hahnville at Ellender, 6 p.m.

Fontainebleau at Woodlawn-Baton Rouge, 6 p.m.

Carver at Karr, 6 p.m.

Northlake Christian at Hannan, 6 p.m.

St. Charles Catholic at Church Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Chapelle Christmas Classic

Chapelle vs. Mandeville, 5 p.m.

Mount Carmel vs. St. Michael the Archangel-Baton Rouge, 5:20 p.m.

Cabrini vs. Northshore, 6:40 p.m.

McDonogh 35 vs. Ursuline, 8 p.m.

East St. John Tournament

Helen Cox vs. Destrehan, 4 p.m.

Houma Christian vs. St. Mary’s, 5:30 p.m.

Terrebonne vs. KIPP Booker T. Washington, 7 p.m.

Slidell Tournament

Covington vs. Franklinton, 5:30 p.m.

Salmen vs. Slidell, 7 p.m.

Plaquemines Parish Tournament presented by Raising Cane’s and WePrint 101

South Plaquemines vs. Phoenix, 5:15 p.m.

 

Saturday, Dec. 8

Non-district

Chapelle Christmas Classic

St. Joseph’s-Baton Rouge vs. Ursuline, 2:30 p.m.

St. Michael the Archangel-Baton Rouge vs. Northshore, 3:50 p.m.

Chapelle vs. Cabrini, 5:10 p.m.

East St. John Tournament

Hahnville vs. Lutcher, 2 p.m.

St. Mary’s vs. Kentwood, 3:30 p.m.

McMain vs. Destrehan, 5 p.m.

St. Mary’s vs. Helen Cox, 6:30 p.m.

East St. John vs. Luthcer, 8 p.m.

Slidell Tournament

Covington vs. Salmen, 2 p.m.

Franklinton vs. Slidell, 3:30 p.m.

Covington vs. Slidell, 5 p.m.

Franklinton vs. Salmen, 6:30 p.m.

Plaquemines Parish Tournament presented by Raising Cane’s and WePrint 101

Phoenix vs. Belle Chasse, noon

