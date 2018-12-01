GIRLS BASKETBALL
Monday, Dec. 3
Non-district
St. Mary’s at East Jefferson, 5 p.m.
Kennedy at Bonnabel, 5 p.m.
Higgins at KIPP Booker T. Washington, 5 p.m.
Sophie Wright at Lusher, 5 p.m.
McGehee at Thomas Jefferson, 5 p.m.
South Plaquemines at Kenner Discovery, 5 p.m.
Helen Cox at McDonogh 35, 5:30 p.m.
Zachary at St. Katharine Drexel, 6 p.m.
Pine at Chapelle, 6 p.m.
McKinley at Warren Easton, 6 p.m.
Mount Hermon at St. Scholastica, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 4
District 6-5A
Franklinton at Mandeville, 6 p.m.
Fontainebleau at Slidell, 7:15 p.m.
Non-district
Thomas Jefferson at Dominican, 4:45 p.m.
Newman at Sacred Heart, 5 p.m.
Assumption at Higgins, 5 p.m.
Chalmette at Country Day, 5 p.m.
Ehret at South Lafourche, 5 p.m.
Grace King at Belle Chasse, 5 p.m.
West Jefferson at South Plaquemines, 5 p.m.
Dutchtown at Hahnville, 5 p.m.
Riverdale at St. Martin’s, 5 p.m.
De La Salle at Academy of Our Lady, 5 p.m.
International at Pearl River, 5 p.m.
St. Scholastica at St. Charles Catholic, 5 p.m.
M.L. King at Sophie Wright, 5 p.m.
Patrick Taylor at Livingston, 5 p.m.
Pope John Paul II at Jewel Sumner, 5 p.m.
Phoenix at Christ Episcopal, 5 p.m.
Kennedy at KIPP Renaissance, 5:30 p.m.
Destrehan at South Terrebonne, 6 p.m.
St. Amant at Covington, 6 p.m.
Ben Franklin at Karr, 6 p.m.
Carver at Cohen, 6 p.m.
McMain at West St. John, 6 p.m.
Lakeshore at Kentwood, 6 p.m.
St. James at E.D. White, 6 p.m.
Hannan at Independence, 6 p.m.
Houma Christian at Riverside, 6 p.m.
Northlake Christian at St. Thomas Aquinas, 6 p.m.
Lutheran at Family Christian, 6 p.m.
Ponchatoula at Cabrini, 6:30 p.m.
East St. John at Broadmoor, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 5
District 12-2A
Einstein at St. Katharine Drexel, 5:30 p.m.
Non-district
Haynes at Cohen, 5 p.m.
Abramson Sci at St. Martin’s, 5 p.m.
Kenner Discovery at Patrick Taylor, 5 p.m.
Northshore at Jewel Sumner, 6 p.m.
Ursuline at Warren Easton, 7 p.m.
St. Mary’s at St. Katharine Drexel, TBA
Chapelle Christmas Classic
Chapelle vs. McDonogh 35, 5 p.m.
Mandeville vs. St. Joseph’s-Baton Rouge, 6:30 p.m.
East St. John Tournament
Destrehan vs. Karr, 4 p.m.
KIPP Booker T. Washington vs. McMain, 5:30 p.m.
Helen Cox vs. Terrebonne, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Dec.6
District 6-5A
Country Day at Ben Franklin, 5 p.m.
McGehee at Pope John Paul, 5 p.m.
Christ Episcopal at Sacred Heart, 5:30 p.m.
Hammond at Covington, 6 p.m.
Non-district
East Jefferson at Destrehan, 5 p.m.
Kennedy at Ehret, 5 p.m.
Brusly at Grace King, 5 p.m.
Landry-Walker at St. James, 5 p.m.
West Jefferson at M.L. King, 5 p.m.
Covenant Christian at NOMMA, 5 p.m.
Newman at Lusher, 5 p.m.
McGehee at Pope John Paul II, 5 p.m.
Dominican at Chalmette, 5:30 p.m.
International at Riverdale, 5:30 p.m.
Riverside at West St. John, 5:30 p.m.
Lee Magnet at John Curtis, 6 p.m.
Franklinton at Bogalusa, 6 p.m.
Pine at Pearl River, 6 p.m.
Higgins at Sophie Wright, 6:30 p.m.
Chapelle Christmas Classic
St. Joseph’s-Baton Rouge vs. Cabrini, 5 p.m.
Northshore vs. Mount Carmel, 6:30 p.m.
East St. John Tournament
Hahnville vs. Karr, 4 p.m.
KIPP Booker T. Washington vs. Houma Christian, 5:30 p.m.
McMain vs. Lutcher, 7 p.m.
Plaquemines Parish Tournament presented by Raising Cane’s and WePrint 101
South Plaquemines vs. Belle Chasse, 5:15 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 7
Non-district
M.L. King at NOMMA, 5 p.m.
Vandebilt Catholic at Academy of Our Lady, 5 p.m.
Haynes at St. Martin’s, 5 p.m.
Cohen at Kenner Discovery, 5 p.m.
Patrick Taylor at Abramson Sci, 5 p.m.
St. Scholastica at St. Amant, 5:30 p.m.
KIPP Renaissance at Livingston, 5:30 p.m.
Pope John Paul II at Mount Hermon, 5:30 p.m.
Hahnville at Ellender, 6 p.m.
Fontainebleau at Woodlawn-Baton Rouge, 6 p.m.
Carver at Karr, 6 p.m.
Northlake Christian at Hannan, 6 p.m.
St. Charles Catholic at Church Academy, 6:30 p.m.
Chapelle Christmas Classic
Chapelle vs. Mandeville, 5 p.m.
Mount Carmel vs. St. Michael the Archangel-Baton Rouge, 5:20 p.m.
Cabrini vs. Northshore, 6:40 p.m.
McDonogh 35 vs. Ursuline, 8 p.m.
East St. John Tournament
Helen Cox vs. Destrehan, 4 p.m.
Houma Christian vs. St. Mary’s, 5:30 p.m.
Terrebonne vs. KIPP Booker T. Washington, 7 p.m.
Slidell Tournament
Covington vs. Franklinton, 5:30 p.m.
Salmen vs. Slidell, 7 p.m.
Plaquemines Parish Tournament presented by Raising Cane’s and WePrint 101
South Plaquemines vs. Phoenix, 5:15 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 8
Non-district
Chapelle Christmas Classic
St. Joseph’s-Baton Rouge vs. Ursuline, 2:30 p.m.
St. Michael the Archangel-Baton Rouge vs. Northshore, 3:50 p.m.
Chapelle vs. Cabrini, 5:10 p.m.
East St. John Tournament
Hahnville vs. Lutcher, 2 p.m.
St. Mary’s vs. Kentwood, 3:30 p.m.
McMain vs. Destrehan, 5 p.m.
St. Mary’s vs. Helen Cox, 6:30 p.m.
East St. John vs. Luthcer, 8 p.m.
Slidell Tournament
Covington vs. Salmen, 2 p.m.
Franklinton vs. Slidell, 3:30 p.m.
Covington vs. Slidell, 5 p.m.
Franklinton vs. Salmen, 6:30 p.m.
Plaquemines Parish Tournament presented by Raising Cane’s and WePrint 101
Phoenix vs. Belle Chasse, noon