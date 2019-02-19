With the state soccer championships set to begin in Lafayette this week, the stands of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Soccer Complex are going to be full of nervous, cheering and proud parents.
The Lakeshore High Titans are taking that to a whole new level.
As the Titans try and become the first school to sweep both the boys and girls soccer championships since Newman in 2017, three sets of siblings will take the field Thursday trying to help Lakeshore bring home its second state championship in girls soccer and the school’s first-ever boys crown.
For the Lakeshore girls, freshman Megan Gettys and junior Shanna Baudier and Emily Jeanfreau will take on St. Thomas More Thursday night at 5 p.m. in a rematch of the 2017 Division II soccer title game. Later that night, their brothers, seniors Jacky Gettys and Stephen Baudier and freshman Ryan Jeanfreau will take on top-seeded Holy Cross.
“Honestly I don’t think this is going to hit me until we are there,” Megan Gettys said. “It kind of seems surreal right now. It’s freaking crazy and I’m so excited that this is happening. Being a freshman, scoring the game-winning goal in the state semifinals to send your team to the state championship, I mean this is a pretty exciting time right now.”
The largest gap in age between the three sets of siblings, Jack Gettys said he couldn’t be prouder of his little sister.
“She has worked extremely hard in what she does and I’m happy she is getting to see the positive results of that,” he said. “I’m a very proud big brother. I thought it was great after (the Lakeshore girls semifinal win when Megan scored the game-winning goal) how many people were coming up to me congratulating me. It was a proud brother moment.
“Right now, this just feels like another game for both of us, but I’m sure that once we get there, the atmosphere is going to be wild.”
The keeper for the Lakeshore girls team, Shanna Baudier said her brother Stephen motivates her every day to be a better soccer player.
“It’s all about the positive reinforcement,” she said. “Stephen is always talking about giving your 100-percent effort not just in every game, but in every practice. I can remember growing up watching him go out every summer and work harder to get better. That had a great influence over me, pushing me to improve and get better too.”
Being the older brother of a keeper, Stephen Baudier said it can be nervous at times cheering on his little sister.
“Couldn’t be prouder of what she has done thus far and what the future holds for her,” he said. “There won’t be a louder cheerleader for the girls team Thursday than me. But if it comes down to penalty kicks, I may have to close my eyes. I’m going to be nervous as heck.
“I’m trying to soak in this entire week and the memorable experiences. But right now, like what Jack said, this feels just like another game. It has been the approach we have taken all year long. Honestly, to combat the nerves, we just get really hyped up. Credit J.P. Furman for coming into the locker room and just screaming at us, it hypes us up. We are ready to go.”
The youngest boy of the group, freshman Ryan Jeanfreau said he is excited to be part of the history Lakeshore boys soccer run.
“I don’t really know yet what to feel,” he admitted. “I’ve never really been on a team this talented and good before. I’m honored to be part of this team. Add to the fact that I get to cheer my sister on in a state championship match leading up to my match, it is just awesome.”
A member of the 2017 Lakeshore girls team that won a state title, Emily Jeanfreau said she has tried to pass down some words of wisdom to help her little brother deal with the week.
“I just remind him that it is all about the team and it never comes down to one person,” she said. “I want him to enjoy this week and realize if the entire team plays well then you are going to have a very good chance to be successful.
“I couldn’t be more proud of him for what he and his team has accomplished thus far. If we can go 2 for 2 (boys and girls winning state titles on Thursday), it would be the best feeling in the world.”