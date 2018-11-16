Dawson Millen’s desperation pass in the end zone fell incomplete as time expired as the De La Salle Cavaliers held on for a 17-14 victory over the Hannan Hawks in a Division II quarterfinal at Hannan.
The Cavaliers (8-3) will travel to play at University High next week in the semifinals in a rematch of the Division II championship game from last year.
Hannan suffered its first loss of the season and finished 11-1.
De La Salle led 17-7 with 7:48 left in the game and had the ball. The Cavaliers punted and the Hawks took over with 4:35 left. Seven plays and 70 yards later, Millen caught a 30-yard touchdown pass from Brantley Taylor to cut the deficit to 17-14.
The Hawks tried a pooch kick but De La Salle recovered. Three plays later, the Cavaliers were forced to punt and the Hawks got the ball back on their own 37 with 1:01 remaining. Six plays later, the Hawks had the ball at the Cavaliers 29-yard line with 5.1 seconds left.
Hannan lined up for a 46-yard field goal, but faked it and Millen’s pass fell incomplete.
“I asked Vic (Hannan place kicker Victor Harvey) can he make it from 46,” said Hannan coach Scott Wattigny. “Then I asked him if he would rather us run the fake. He said let’s go with the fake. So that’s what we went with.”
The Cavaliers were paced by Kendall Collins Jr. who had 169 yards rushing on 30 carries with a touchdown. De La Salle rushed for 240 yards and had 274 yards of total offense.
“All our speed was neutralized because of the sloppy conditions of this field,” said Cavaliers coach Ryan Manale. “This Hannan team hadn’t lost a game all year. A great effort, a great scheme and they are well coached. They get the maximum out of their talent. I’m very proud we found a way to win this game. It was a great game with a great atmosphere.”
De La Salle took the opening kickoff and marched 64 yards in 14 plays but the drive stalled. Blake Giancone made a 26-yard field goal to give the Cavaliers a 3-0 lead with 6:43 left in the first quarter.
The score stayed that way until Taylor hit Millen with a 54-yard bomb for a touchdown with 1:45 left in the first half. Harvey added the extra point to give the Hawks a 7-3 lead.
Montrell Johnson gave the Cavaliers the lead back at 10-7 with a 2-yard touchdown run with 8:15 left in the third quarter.
Collins' touchdown on a 1-yard run increased the lead to 17-7 with 10:15 left in the game.
“We just kept running north-south instead of east-west with the field conditions,” said Collins. “My heart was pounding when they were trying that field goal, but I knew my defense was going to make a play.”
Hannan finished the game with just 37 yards rushing. They had 200 yards passing for 237 total. Taylor completed 16 of 28 passes for 200 yards and two touchdowns. Millen caught five passes for 116 yards and two scores.
“A victory tonight would have been unbelievable,” said Wattigny. “But this was a win tonight. I told the team we would face a moment of perseverance. Eight minutes left and down 10 we put ourselves in position to have a chance. I can’t ask for any more out of them.”