For the first time in quite a while, there will be significant changes on the sidelines on Friday nights this fall.
Four new coaches are set to lead St. Tammany high school football programs in 2018: Charlie Cryer at Pope John Paul II; Joe Harris at Pearl River; Eric Chuter at Salmen; and Hutch Gonzales at Mandeville.
“I can’t remember this much turnover at the head coaching position in this parish,” said Chuter, who was promoted from offensive coordinator to the top spot.
Gonzales, who comes to Mandeville after a year at St. Thomas Aquinas, said he thinks the parish’s football talent appears finally to be catching up with the number of schools that play football.
“The talent is absolutely getting better,” he said. “It would be absurd to think it is not getting better when you look at the amount of people coming into the parish and where they are coming from, especially on the east side of the parish. There continues to be a major influx of residents from the New Orleans area. On the west side of the parish, Mandeville has become a haven for people who live on the north shore but work on the south shore.
“We are starting to get kids that are capable of filling those voids that we had before.”
Cryer, who came from St. Louis Catholic School in Lake Charles, said the perception of St. Tammany Parish around the state has always been one of talented football players.
“As the ‘new guy’ coming in, I think the talent level is on par with other parts of the state,” he said. “I can remember my time at St. Louis we played Barbe the same seasons that they played Mandeville. Those were close games.”
In St. Tammany, the effects of Hurricane Katrina are still being felt. The 13th football season since the storm in 2005 is set to begin this August.
“I can only speak for Salmen High, but our biggest effect (from the storm) to this day has been numbers in terms of players that come out and play football,” Chuter said.
"“Credit my predecessor (Jerry Leonard) for really saving the program at all. But since that point, we have never had more than 55 kids part of the program. The south side of Slidell, which is where we draw kids from, had a large population of people that never came back."
The effects of Katrina still have a profound impact on Chuter more than a dozen years later.
“It is my opinion that in terms of coaching, we had to do a lot more than just coach football at that point,” he said. “I truly believe we were dealing with kids who had PTSD (because of the storm). That first season back it wasn’t about wins and losses. It was about developing young men. Fast forward to 2018, and those kids aren’t really around anymore because they didn’t go through it.”
While it has been nearly 18 years since a St. Tammany football team has won a state championship (Salmen in 2000), Cryer, Gonzales and Chuter all agreed that the parish is more than capable of bringing home the hardware very soon.
“Look at the success of Lakeshore last season (making it to the Dome) and Mandeville being in the semifinals multiple times," Chuter said. "To accomplish something that special, like winning a state championship, it is all about having two or three kids on your roster that can be difference makers.”
Cryer, who won a state title at Vermilion Catholic in 2003, agreed.
“It’s coach speak, but you don’t know you are going until you get there,” he said. “Things have to come together, and you have some kids that surprise you. A title can be won in St. Tammany Parish.”