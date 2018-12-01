Legendary blues singer Fats Domino's "Walkin' to New Orleans" serenaded players, coaches, families and friends through the public address system as the rain began to intensify under the lights at Rebel Stadium.
Much like where the New Orleans-born pianist and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer spent a lot of time on the music charts during his near 60-year musical career, West Monroe (14-0) ran through the Class 5A playoffs and finished at the top of its side of the bracket. And that stroll that's led the Rebels back to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome next weekend called for legendary performance as their defense pitched its fourth straight shutout, a 28-0 victory over John Ehret on Friday night to clinch a return trip to the Superdome to play for the state championship.
The four playoff shutouts set a school record as the Rebels advanced to the team's 15th state title game in the past 25 seasons to square off against Zachary, who eliminated the Rebels in the semifinals on their home turf last season, next Saturday night.
With John Ehret's defense causing all sorts of problems, West Monroe's defense made play after play, recording seven sacks, intercepting four passes and even got in on the scoring, too.
Led by defensive end Earl Barquet, the Patriots (12-3) forced the Rebels to do something it hadn't done all season long, punt multiple times in the opening quarter and caused three total punts in the first half.
Desperately needing a spark, Rebels senior cornerback Nobie Harris stepped in front of a Travis Mumphrey pass, tipped it to himself before pulling it down and returning to 45 yards for a touchdown, extending his team's lead to 14-0 with 2:58 remaining in the first half.
John Ehret's Javonte Jones thwarted a promising second-half opening West Monroe drive, intercepting quarterback Garrett Kahmann in the end zone and the Patriots forced another punt on the Rebels' next possession.
Still leading 14-0 and the Rebels defense making the Pats punt for the fifth time, Michael Hamburg fielded a punt, made a spin move on a John Ehret defender and somehow didn't step out of bound as he tight-roped the home sideline and scooted 62 yards for a touchdown, extending the lead to 21-0 with 1:40 left in the third.
That wasn't the first time Hamburg showcased his spin move as he made a defender miss on the game's second series and raced 62 yards for the game's first score at the 4:03 first-quarter mark.
Hamburg finished with 146 all-purpose yards and two scores.
Jones' interception for the Pats was sandwiched between two Rebels interceptions, one from cornerback Zak Knox, who led the team in tackles with five, followed by safety Bradley Williams on John Ehret's second possession of the third quarter.
For the game, West Monroe held Ehret, which came in on a 12-game win streak, to 207 yards and just 0.4 yards per rushing attempt. The secondary was up the task of the Patriots passing attack, limiting Mumphrey to 14 of 44 passing for 199 yards.
Before the last scoring drive, which went 14 plays capped by a 1-yard touchdown run from Kahmann, the Rebels mustered just 242 yards. Kahmann was 8-of-14 throwing for 116 yards while running back Cayden Pierce paced the ground game with 70 yards on three carries.