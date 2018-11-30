Get ready for Warren Easton-Karr Part 2: State Championship Edition.
Ashaad Clayton ran for 265 yards and three touchdowns, each of which covered over 60 yards, and Warren Easton defeated the Leesville Wampuscats 54-14 to advance to the 4A state championship where they will face off against the Karr Cougars for the second time this season.
The Eagles (11-2) previously faced Karr in the final week of the regular season, where they were defeated 21-20. This will mark the first time Easton has made it to the state championship since 2014, when they lost to Neville 28-27.
It didn’t look like they’d be making it there at all early on though. Warren Easton turned the ball over on downs their first possession after allowing Leesville to score first when quarterback Jacob Mount snuck the ball into the end zone from 2 yards out. After that, it was all Eagles as they scored 40 unanswered points before Leesville responded.
“(Leesville) punched us in the mouth early on,” Easton coach Jerry Phillips said. “They put together a really good drive. After that we just rallied the troops and started playing Warren Easton football. My hats off to Leesville, they went 13-0, they’re a very good team and play really hard but my guys wanted it and we did a good job.”
There were some different scares along the way, however. Late in the fourth quarter, with the game already well in hand, star cornerback and Florida commitment Chester Kimbrough limped off the field with the aid of assistant coaches, though Phillips insisted he was fine.
“Chester’s good,” he said. “He tweaked his ankle a little bit but he’s good.”
This was after quarterback Lance Legendre, a former Kansas commitment, slowly walked off the field grabbing his lower body. When explaining that injury, however, Phillips began to laugh.
“He got kicked between the legs,” he explained. “So he’s totally fine now.”
The game was Clayton’s show all evening, beginning in the first quarter when he took off running from 62 yards out to bring Warren Easton within 1 of Leesville.
In the second quarter, Legendre showed why 18 colleges have offered him scholarships as he took off running to the right and strolled into the end zone from 4 yards out to take the lead, 12-7.
Clayton was at it again on the next possession as he went racing through the middle of the line and going all the way for a 65-yard run to stretch the lead to 13 after getting a 2-point conversion.
Legendre kept things rolling after that with a 25-yard touchdown pass to Kentrell Boyd to put the Eagles up 26-7 at halftime.
Clayton scored on the very first play of the second half when he went 69 yards to the house to increase the lead. The second stringers did the scoring the rest of the way for the Eagles.
Now comes the much anticipated rematch with Karr that people have been hoping for. When asked what his mindset was for the championship, Legendre kept it cool.
“It’s the next game,” he said. “Nothing else that needs to be said. It’s just the next game.”