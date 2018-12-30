New Orleans area

Boys Basketball District Standings

 

Editor’s note: Coaches should contact Nathan Brown at nbrown@theadvocate.com or Mike Strom at themikestrom@gmail.com regarding omissions and corrections.

(Standings compiled thru Sunday, Dec. 30; *Denotes not competing for district championship.)

 

District 6-5A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Ponchatoula                           14-3            1-0

Mandeville                              10-6            1-0

Hammond                              10-5            1-0

Northshore                             8-11            1-0

Covington                               13-5            0-1

Slidell                                     12-7            0-1

St. Paul’s                                 8-6             0-1

Fontainebleau                         5-12            0-1

District 7-5A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Thibodaux                               14-2            0-0

Destrehan                               14-4            0-0

Hahnville                                12-7            0-0

Terrebonne                             11-9            0-0

H.L. Bourgeois                        11-7             0-0

Central Lafourche                    3-11            0-0

East St. John                          5-16            0-0

District 8-5A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

West Jefferson                       15-6            0-0

Bonnabel                               13-4            0-0

Landry-Walker                        9-5              0-0

East Jefferson                         9-8             0-0

Chalmette                              8-12            0-0

Higgins                                  4-6             0-0

Ehret                                     6-9              0-0

Grace King                             2-14            0-0

District 9-5A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

St. Augustine                           19-2            0-0

Jesuit                                      18-2            0-0

Holy Cross                               16-4            0-0

John Curtis                               8-6             0-0

Shaw                                       9-10            0-0

Brother Martin                          8-11            0-0

Rummel                                   6-14            0-0

District 8-4A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Lakeshore                               15-1            0-0

Pearl River                              13-1            0-0

Salmen                                   10-6            0-0

Franklinton                             10-7            0-0

District 9-4A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Warren Easton                         11-7           0-0

McMain                                   10-7            0-0

Karr                                        6-9             0-0

Belle Chasse                            3-10            0-0

Helen Cox                               1-15             0-0

District 10-4A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Carver                                     14-3            0-0

Kennedy                                  10-8            0-0

NOMMA                                    8-3             0-0

McDonogh 35                           6-12            0-0

Riverdale                                 3-10            0-0

Ben Franklin                             2-9             0-0

District 7-3A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Albany                                    10-9            0-0

Hannan                                   9-6             0-0

Jewel Sumner                          8-7              0-0

Loranger                                 8-12            0-0

Bogalusa                                 7-9              0-0

District 9-3A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Sophie Wright                          16-2            0-0  

Thomas Jefferson                     4-8             0-0

KIPP Renaissance                     4-9             0-0

Cohen                                     2-9             0-0

International-N.O.                   1-11             0-0

Abramson-Sci                         1-13            0-0  

District 10-3A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Donaldsonville                         13-6            0-0

De La Salle                              10-6            0-0

Lusher                                     10-8            0-0

St. Charles Catholic                  7-6              0-0

St. James                                6-15            0-0

*Haynes                                  3-8             0-0

District 9-2A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Pope John Paul II                     9-7              0-0  

Independence                         8-5              0-0

Amite                                     2-14            0-0

Northlake Christian                  1-14            0-0

Pine                                        0-20           0-0

District 11-2A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

M.L. King                                13-7            0-0

Country Day                           11-5             0-0

Livingston                               9-7              0-0

Riverside                                5-10            0-0

Patrick Taylor                          4-5              0-0

District 12-2A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

South Plaquemines                  11-8            0-0

Newman                                 5-4              0-0

Fisher                                    1-1               0-0

Einstein                                  0-7             0-0

District 8-1A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

St. Martin’s                              5-5              0-0

Varnado                                  3-11            0-0

Houma Christian                      3-11            0-0

West St. John                          1-7              0-0

Covenant Christian                  1-7               0-0

*Ridgewood                            0-7              0-0                      

*KIPP B.T. Washington             10-9            0-0

*Clark                                     4-4             0-0

*Ecole Classique                      2-4             0-0

District 7-B

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Runnels                                  14-10          0-0

Holden                                    12-10          0-0

Crescent City                           8-10            0-0

Kenner Discovery                     6-8             0-0

Mount Hermon                        6-15            0-0

Maurepas                               5-13            0-0

*Morris Jeff                             1-2              0-0

District 8-C

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Jehovah-Jireh                         19-5            0-0

Family Christian                      8-16            0-0

Christ Episcopal                      3-9             0-0

LSD                                       0-8             0-0

Brighton                                 0-4             0-0

District 9-C

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Phoenix                                   9-8             0-0

Grand Isle                               3-8             0-0

Lutheran                                 1-7              0-0

 

