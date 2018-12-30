New Orleans area
Boys Basketball District Standings
Editor’s note: Coaches should contact Nathan Brown at nbrown@theadvocate.com or Mike Strom at themikestrom@gmail.com regarding omissions and corrections.
(Standings compiled thru Sunday, Dec. 30; *Denotes not competing for district championship.)
District 6-5A
Team Overall Dist.
Ponchatoula 14-3 1-0
Mandeville 10-6 1-0
Hammond 10-5 1-0
Northshore 8-11 1-0
Covington 13-5 0-1
Slidell 12-7 0-1
St. Paul’s 8-6 0-1
Fontainebleau 5-12 0-1
District 7-5A
Team Overall Dist.
Thibodaux 14-2 0-0
Destrehan 14-4 0-0
Hahnville 12-7 0-0
Terrebonne 11-9 0-0
H.L. Bourgeois 11-7 0-0
Central Lafourche 3-11 0-0
East St. John 5-16 0-0
District 8-5A
Team Overall Dist.
West Jefferson 15-6 0-0
Bonnabel 13-4 0-0
Landry-Walker 9-5 0-0
East Jefferson 9-8 0-0
Chalmette 8-12 0-0
Higgins 4-6 0-0
Ehret 6-9 0-0
Grace King 2-14 0-0
District 9-5A
Team Overall Dist.
St. Augustine 19-2 0-0
Jesuit 18-2 0-0
Holy Cross 16-4 0-0
John Curtis 8-6 0-0
Shaw 9-10 0-0
Brother Martin 8-11 0-0
Rummel 6-14 0-0
District 8-4A
Team Overall Dist.
Lakeshore 15-1 0-0
Pearl River 13-1 0-0
Salmen 10-6 0-0
Franklinton 10-7 0-0
District 9-4A
Team Overall Dist.
Warren Easton 11-7 0-0
McMain 10-7 0-0
Karr 6-9 0-0
Belle Chasse 3-10 0-0
Helen Cox 1-15 0-0
District 10-4A
Team Overall Dist.
Carver 14-3 0-0
Kennedy 10-8 0-0
NOMMA 8-3 0-0
McDonogh 35 6-12 0-0
Riverdale 3-10 0-0
Ben Franklin 2-9 0-0
District 7-3A
Team Overall Dist.
Albany 10-9 0-0
Hannan 9-6 0-0
Jewel Sumner 8-7 0-0
Loranger 8-12 0-0
Bogalusa 7-9 0-0
District 9-3A
Team Overall Dist.
Sophie Wright 16-2 0-0
Thomas Jefferson 4-8 0-0
KIPP Renaissance 4-9 0-0
Cohen 2-9 0-0
International-N.O. 1-11 0-0
Abramson-Sci 1-13 0-0
District 10-3A
Team Overall Dist.
Donaldsonville 13-6 0-0
De La Salle 10-6 0-0
Lusher 10-8 0-0
St. Charles Catholic 7-6 0-0
St. James 6-15 0-0
*Haynes 3-8 0-0
District 9-2A
Team Overall Dist.
Pope John Paul II 9-7 0-0
Independence 8-5 0-0
Amite 2-14 0-0
Northlake Christian 1-14 0-0
Pine 0-20 0-0
District 11-2A
Team Overall Dist.
M.L. King 13-7 0-0
Country Day 11-5 0-0
Livingston 9-7 0-0
Riverside 5-10 0-0
Patrick Taylor 4-5 0-0
District 12-2A
Team Overall Dist.
South Plaquemines 11-8 0-0
Newman 5-4 0-0
Fisher 1-1 0-0
Einstein 0-7 0-0
District 8-1A
Team Overall Dist.
St. Martin’s 5-5 0-0
Varnado 3-11 0-0
Houma Christian 3-11 0-0
West St. John 1-7 0-0
Covenant Christian 1-7 0-0
*Ridgewood 0-7 0-0
*KIPP B.T. Washington 10-9 0-0
*Clark 4-4 0-0
*Ecole Classique 2-4 0-0
District 7-B
Team Overall Dist.
Runnels 14-10 0-0
Holden 12-10 0-0
Crescent City 8-10 0-0
Kenner Discovery 6-8 0-0
Mount Hermon 6-15 0-0
Maurepas 5-13 0-0
*Morris Jeff 1-2 0-0
District 8-C
Team Overall Dist.
Jehovah-Jireh 19-5 0-0
Family Christian 8-16 0-0
Christ Episcopal 3-9 0-0
LSD 0-8 0-0
Brighton 0-4 0-0
District 9-C
Team Overall Dist.
Phoenix 9-8 0-0
Grand Isle 3-8 0-0
Lutheran 1-7 0-0