Entering his senior year at Archbishop Hannan, Norris Williams wants to make sure he has no regrets.
Arguably the parish’s best basketball player when healthy, the 6-foot-2-inch, 165-pound Williams is set to give football a shot in 2018, and he will be competing for playing time as a wide receiver.
“As my final year is set to begin in high school, the biggest thing I have in my head is to try and not graduate and look back and say, 'Man I wish I would have done more,' ” he said. “I want to try and help this football team win a state championship.”
Although he missed much of the 2017-18 basketball season with an injury, Williams returned late in the season to help the Hawks capture the District 7-3A crown. He said he hopes to help bring that kind of success to the football field for coach Scott Wattigny’s squad.
“The mentality for basketball and football season is very similar ...,” Williams said. “I just want to come out here, work hard and have fun. I’m not nervous about the physicality that comes with playing football either. I enjoy the game of football, and want to come out here and finish my time at Hannan with a bang.”
Wattigny said Williams’ athletic ability, which has earned him basketball scholarship offers from Southeastern Louisiana University and the University of New Orleans, can only benefit the Hawks on offense in 2018.
“We believe the transition from the basketball court to the football field, particularly at wide receiver, a lot of the game is the same,” Wattigny said. “In basketball, you are always trying to find the open lanes and open holes, whether you are the guy with the ball or not. He is going to do that for us at receiver. It was a natural fit.
“Norris is so used to finding the open lanes and holes. It is innate in him. ... The only difference is the type of field he’s doing it on this fall. He makes us a more dynamic offense and adds to our depth at the position. It for sure gives us a different look for opponents.”
Although many would expect a first-year football player to struggle with learning the playbook quickly, Wattigny said the opposite has been the case with Williams.
“To Norris’ credit, he knows our route tree,” Wattigny said. “He has a great understanding on and off the field of what we are trying to do. Honestly, that is why I’m such a big advocate for kids playing multiple sports in high school.
“Those guys (that play multiple sports) have an advantage. Those guys don’t need to be just a football player ... because they do so many things in each sport that help them in the next sport they go to. In two days, Norris had our concepts down. It’s not anything we have done; it’s (his) ability to use his athletic ability to make him such an outstanding talent that we hope to take advantage of in 2018.”