ALEXANDRIA--The John Curtis Lady Patriots sure make it look easy. Their brand of full-court defensive pressure is a tough puzzle to crack, and when an opponent can’t figure it out early-on, an already skilled, physical team in a half-court offense gets to spread its wings in transition. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a team in the state who can hang with them consistently.
But for coach Barbara Farris’ standards, the 2018-19 has been tough. The two previous years, she boasted a rotation with eight or nine diverse threats – a handful who are playing Division I college basketball now. This year, Farris’ squad has lost three seniors for extended periods to injuries, and a couple others left the team. She also has a seventh grader getting serious minutes.
If you could ever claim a 29-4 season that finished with her girls hoisting a third consecutive state championship trophy was rife with adversity, this one was it.
But that’s precisely why Farris couldn’t stop praising her girls in her post-game interview. It’s why seniors Salma Bates and Abryhia Irons couldn’t hold back tears when they walked off the court for the final time. This group that cruised to a 55-24 win over district foe Mt. Carmel (22-10) Saturday was special.
“I felt from the tip to the end that I saw a different team out there. They had a singular focus on the floor executing our game plan, talking with each other,” Farris said. “That’s what any coach would hope and dream for.
“It all comes back to these young ladies.”
And like she so often does, junior Jerkaila Jordan shone brightest, earning her third Division I MVP award in as many years. She went toe-to-toe with the Cubs on her own, scoring as many points (24) on 9-of-16 shooting from the field.
Jordan, whose ball-handling, creativity and two-way drive live up to the two NBA players she mentions in her Twitter bio – Derrick Rose and DeMar DeRozan – wasted no time taking Saturday’s title game into her own hands. With the teams tied 2-2 two minutes in, she scored the game’s next nine points, putting the Lady Patriots on the precipice of a double-digit lead five minutes in.
Any hope the Cubs held coming out of halftime of cutting into a 23-6 hole, Jordan shut the door on immediately with a corner 3-pointer.
“I told our girls in a timeout speech that you dig a hole of 20 points to a team like this, and there is no coming back,” said Mt. Carmel coach Jamie Thomatis. “They’re too skilled, too physical. You dig a hole like that and it’s … just insurmountable.”
Despite the Cubs’ 45-44 head-to-head win in the teams’ first meeting, Thomatis’ squad wasn’t quite up to the task Saturday, committing 25 turnovers while shooting just 9-of-31 from the field as a team. Senior Jordan Berry led the Cubs with 11 points.
“That’s kinda what happens. When they get fast break points and points off turnovers … we talked coming in about the live turnovers and hoping they would be deadball turnovers.
“We had several possessions where we assisted their baskets. Twenty-five turnovers is probably about 25 assists.”