Less than a month after one of the state’s premier wrestling program’s lost its legendary head coach to resignation, Brother Martin has secured his successor and done its best to continue its run of dominance by hiring an assistant from last year’s state champion squad.
Thursday afternoon, the school announced that Andrew Nicola would replace 10-time state champion coach Rob Dauterive, who resigned Feb. 20, and take over for the start of next school year.
Nicola joined the Crusaders wrestling program as an assistant in September of last year and helped train a crew that took home six individual state titles while sending nine wrestlers to the title round, helping secure the team’s seventh state championship in eight years and 19th in its history.
“I have been fortunate to know of the rich tradition that Brother Martin wrestling has had for many years now,” he said in a release from the school. “Words cannot describe how excited I am to carry on this tradition of excellence that encompasses so much more than just winning wrestling matches.
“Our staff is already diligently working together to take this program to a level it’s never seen before, which is no easy feat.”
Prior to joining Dauterive’s staff nix months ago, Nicola picked up nine years of wrestling coaching experience at the high school and college level. He served as the head wrestling coach of Concordia University in Nebraska. He also coached at California Baptist University and Cumberland University and was named the Great Plains Athletic Conference Coach of the Year and the NAIA North Region Coach of the Year in 2017. He also earned Indiana State Wrestling Association Coach of the Year honors in 2012.
He has coached seven NCAA national qualifiers, 33 NAIA national qualifiers and 10 NAIA All-Americans. He was also a member of the coaching staff for the 2013 Senior World Championships in Hungary, and as a wrestler himself, Nicola captured the 69kg Master’s National Championships in freestyle and Greco wrestling in 2017 and the 70kg titles in 2018.