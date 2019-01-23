Jay Roth is stepping down as Rummel High's head football coach and will remain as athletic director, the school announced Wednesday.
Nick Monica, the team's defensive coordinator and head baseball coach, will succeed Roth as head football coach.
“It was a difficult decision, but I am ecstatic to have Nick Monica taking over the program," Roth said in a statement released by the school. "His experience and dedication to our team has proven he is the right man for the job. This will give me the chance to go to more sporting events and promote all our athletic programs. Our football team is in great hands with Nick Monica.”
Monica has worked at Rummel for 14 years, serving the past eight seasons as the school's head baseball coach as well. This season will be Monica's last in that role.
Roth became the school's athletic director in March 2018, replacing Phil Greco. Roth kept his job as head football coach, a position he held for 24 years.
Roth graduated from Rummel in 1981. He led Rummel to two state championships and 12 Catholic League championships in his time as head coach.
"I'm a Rummel guy, born and raised," Roth said when he added athletic director to his title in 2018. "It's a school that I love and I want to be a part of it any way I can."
During his playing days at Rummel from 1978-1981, Roth was a three year letterman at quarterback, leading the Raiders to their first undefeated season in 1980.
A 1985 graduate of Nicholls State University, Roth was a four year letterman on the football team and 1985 team captain.