OUTSTANDING WRESTLER
Perry Ganci • Jesuit • Sr. • 285 pounds
Perry Ganci could have won his third consecutive state title and likely closed out his high school career with an undefeated senior season the easy way, but that’s not how true legacies work. After cruising through his junior campaign at 37-3, often toeing the line of his 220-pound weight class, the budding senior decided to take a leap into the heavyweight division, where he could add and build weight and muscle for football season and only continue to fill into his muscular frame.
But he knew he wasn’t about to add 60 pounds in less than a year, and the added pressure of the 285-pound state champion returning as fellow junior Brother Martin’s Mack Brown meant Ganci’s preparation had to be that much more dialed in.
“By the time senior year comes around, people may think it’s getting easier, but it doesn’t. It just gets harder, and when you’re going against better competition, heavier people and jumping up a weight class to wrestle people you can’t just manhandle the entire time, you really have to go back to your fundamentals,” he said. “Coach made I knew my mindset should be that I’m a winner, and I should keep on winning.”
But the Jesuit senior’s ability to go back to the basics and rum through his final year 40-0, finishing with his third state title, earned him the title of the New Orleans area’s Most Outstanding All-Metro Wrestler.
When Ganci made the choice, he knew his wrestling offseason would have to be the most focused of his high school career, split with the need to put on muscle in the weight room while not losing his explosiveness and endurance that had made him such a force at 220.
“I knew I wasn’t going to fill out the weight class, so I had to be strong, stronger than anyone else,” he said. “I knew the others would probably be bigger than me because I’m kinda stuck in the middle.
“So I was lifting heavier weights, but I also wanted to keep that endurance because I knew I could probably last longer."
It all came down to a rematch with Brown in the heavyweight state title match, where Ganci’s combination of strength and endurance paid off with a pin in the final 30 seconds.
“I think I trained harder than I did the last two years, cause I knew the person trying to beat me was so dedicated,” Ganci said. “I knew he wanted to beat me so badly, and I knew he was doing everything he could to try and do it, so I had to train that much harder.”
COACH OF THE YEAR
Robert Dauterive • Brother Martin
Though he’s coached his final match for the Crusaders, Rob Dauterive’s legacy as Brother Martin’s wrestling coach may continue to be written for years to come.
After leading his squads to three consecutive state titles from 1999-2001, he resigned, only to return in February of 2010, quickly taking the Brother Martin wrestling program back to the premier program in the state. Over the past eight years, he’s ushered in seven more state titles, including this year’s championship, a 25-point win over Holy Cross, that included five individual champions and earned him the designation of All-Metro Coach of the Year. It caps his dominant run in the state’s wrestling community, as he announced his retirement just over a week after the state tournament.
But Dauterive had prepared for this, bringing in experienced assistant Andrew Nicola before the start of the season, before he was eventually named the former coach’s successor. Like Dauterive, the Crusaders’ new head coach has ambitious aspirations of becoming known as one of the nation’s premier high school wrestling programs despite residing outside of some of the sport’s hotbeds.
“Andrew’s been talking about consistently being a top-20 program, and I think that’s great,” he said. “I know that was my first goal in my first stint, and we did that in 2001. People said it wasn’t going to happen, but it did, and we’re recognized now.”
Dauterive’s program took a trip to New Jersey this year, where they suffered a narrow defeat to Pope John, who finished fourth in one of the best high school wrestling states in the country, all while resting three starters. They also took second at one of the country’s premier national showcases, the Prep Slam.
In this team, he built a group capable of moving up or down classes, out of their comfort zone, and still finishing in the top four in the state. It’s a group that can look at a runner-up finish like senior Mack Brown’s at 285 pounds after winning a year ago and see the positives in the process of building a dynasty when they might not be so clear.
And next year, Dauterive will still be there watching the state finals as a program that will for a long time have his mark will look to improve upon a dominant year.
“There’s going to be some tears in my eyes,” he said. “But I hope they accomplish their goals.”
FIRST TEAM
Evan Frost • Holy Cross • Fr. • 106 pounds
One of two undefeated local state champions, finishing 38-0 to capture the Division I crown.
Jacob Frost • Holy Cross • Fr. • 113 pounds
Along with twin brother Evan, dominated the lower weight classes with a 36-3 record and a Division I state title.
Logan Bertot • Brother Martin • Jr. • 120 pounds
Captured his first Division I state title and first All-Metro selection with 35-8 record.
Luke Eccles • Jesuit • Sr. • 126 pounds
Two-time All-Metro selection while winning the Division I crown after finishing runner-up at 132 in 2018.
Daniel Croy • Brother Martin • Sr. • 132 pounds
Three-time Division I state champion and All-Metro selection, finishing with a 36-6 record.
Alex Duncan • Brother Martin • Jr. • 138 pounds
Finished with a 42-5 record en route to his first Division I state title.
Patrick Evans • Brother Martin • Sr. • 145 pounds
Three-time All-Metro pick and two-time Division I state champion, finishing with a 23-1 record.
Seth Alfonso • Brother Martin • Jr. • 152 pounds
Finished with a 37-14 record as the Division I state runner-up at 152 pounds.
Mason Masicot • Brother Martin • Jr. • 160 pounds
Captured a Division I state title with a dominant 43-4 record as a junior.
Cameron Frost • Holy Cross • Sr. • 170 pounds
Made history with younger brothers, giving the Frost family three Division I state titles in the same year while finishing 35-4.
Caden Mumme • Holy Cross • Sr. • 182 pounds
Finished high school career with first Division I state title and a 35-4 record.
Cole Ulfers • St. Paul’s • Jr. • 195 pounds
Took home his school’s only Division I state crown this year with a 30-10 record.
Kyle West • Brother Martin • Jr. • 220 pounds
Finished as the Division I state runner-up at 220 pounds with a 36-7 record.
SECOND TEAM
Glenn Price • Shaw • Fr. • 106 pounds
Ethan Castex • Brother Martin • So. • 113 pounds
Zachary Lauland • De La Salle • So. • 120 pounds
Michael Lundin • Holy Cross • Sr. • 126 pounds
Peyton Ward • St. Paul’s • So. • 132 pounds
Jacob Ramirez • Rummel • So. • 138 pounds
Ben Davidson • St. Paul’s • Jr. • 145 pounds
Deionisio Talbot • Hannan • Sr. • 152 pounds
Allen Mire • Hahnville • Sr. • 160 pounds
Christopher Allen • Covington • Jr. • 170 pounds
Michael Clapp • Brother Martin • Sr. • 182 pounds
Sherod Manuel • Belle Chasse • Sr. • 195 pounds
Ryan Doody • Holy Cross • So. • 220 pounds
Mack Brown • Brother Martin • Sr. • 285 pounds