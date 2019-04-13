Rummel scored four runs in the top of the first inning and led the rest of the way in a 9-5 victory against St. Augustine in a District 9-5A game Saturday afternoon at Wesley Barrow Stadium.
The Raiders (17-12, 4-6) beat the Purple Knights (16-10, 5-5) for the second time in 24 hours, having prevailed 7-3 at home Friday.
“I liked our focus at the beginning,” Rummel coach Nick Monica said. “You always want to get the first punch in. I thought we did a good job of passing the rope with good at-bat after good at-bat.”
The Raiders chipped away against Knights starter Ryan Stripling (1-1) as Lance Johnson led off the game with a first-pitch single and Kade Rivera tried to sacrifice, but reached on Stripling’s throwing error.
Ron Franklin singled in one run, another came home on Kyle Walker’s groundout and Chandler Fields singled home a third run.
Tyler Cook singled and Jackson Dennies was hit by a pitch to load the bases ahead of Logan Bertucci’s RBI single.
“They had that four-spot, and we couldn’t get out of that hole,” Purple Knights coach Al Robinson said. “We played pretty solid the rest of the way.”
St. Aug scored an unearned run in the third on Will Spears’ sacrifice fl, but left the bases loaded.
Rummel increased its lead to 6-1 in the fourth, when Stephen Powers led off with a single, Rivera tripled him home and Franklin hit a sacrifice fly.
The Knights closed within 6-4 in the fifth when Jardy Montgomery hit a two-run triple and later sprinted home on a strikeout that required a putout at first.
The Raiders added three runs in the sixth with a rally that featured RBI singles by Johnson and Walker, two walks, one of St. Aug’s three errors, three stolen bases, two wild pitches and a balk.
Jordan Vidato had an RBI double for the Knights in the seventh against Franklin, who relieved starter Hayden Elwell to start the inning. Elwell, who threw 12 pitches to save the game Friday, allowed six hits and one earned run Saturday.
“(Elwell) is a guy who throws a lot of strikes,” Monica said. “He threw two good games against St. Aug last year. We felt confident in him.”
In addition to finishing the game on the mound, Franklin went 1 for 2 with two RBIs, a sacrifice fly and a walk as he was in the middle of all three Raiders rallies.
Rummel, which had lost five straight games before Friday, closes district play with two games against first-place Jesuit beginning Tuesday at Kirsch-Rooney.
The Purple Knights, who had won six straight before Friday, finish district play with two games against Brother Martin beginning Tuesday at Barrow.