One of the area's top high school girls basketball players made her college decision official Wednesday, the first day of the NCAA's early signing period.
Warren Easton forward Kiana Anderson signed with the University or Arkansas-Little Rock in a ceremony in the Easton auditorium.
"I really like the players, the environment and I really liked the coaches there," Anderson said.
The 5-foot-11 Anderson averaged 10 points and 10 rebounds as a junior on her way to being named a first-team selection on The New Orleans Advocate's All-Metro Team. She was named Most Outstanding Player of the Class 4A state championship game after leading her team to victory against Neville.
Anderson will miss most, if not all, of her senior season after tearing her ACL in July.
In other girls basketball signings, Mandeville's Kristin Baham will play next season at Lyon College in Arkansas.
Boys basketball
Jonathan Merriman of Slidell signed to play with Baton Rouge Community College.
Baseball
Two St. Augustine baseball players signed on Wednesday. Shortstop Will Spears signed with Arkansas-Little Rock, while left-handed pitcher/outfielder Mike Mims signed with Grambling. ... Chalmette right-hander Antoine Harris signed with UNO. ... Salmen's Andre Beaudoin signed with the Louisiana-Monroe.
Swimming
Jesuit's Davis Edwards and Charles Korndorffer signed with Auburn and Notre Dame, respectively. Both were members of The New Orleans Advocate's All-Metro teams last season. Korndorffer was the Most Outstanding Swimmer.
Volleyball
Three members of the Hannan volleyball team, fresh off claiming the Division IV state championship on Saturday, signed. Allee Morris signed with LSU. Mia Migliore is headed to the University of Memphis and Mikayla Boyer will play next season at Spring Hill.