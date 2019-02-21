LAFAYETTE--It took only 120 seconds for the Lakeshore High girls soccer team to see its dream of a state championship disappear.
Avery Quoyeser’s goal in the second minute proved to be the difference as second-seeded Lakeshore dropped a 2-0 decision to top-seeded St. Thomas More Thursday night in the 2019 Allstate Sugar Bowl LHSAA Division II state championship match at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Soccer Complex.
In a rematch of the 2017 Division II title game, the Cougars (18-3-3), the champions of District 3-II, got on the board before most of the fans in the stands got in their seats when Quoyeser nailed about a 30-yard shot on goal that got past Lakeshore keeper Shanna Baudier. Raegan Latiolais added an insurance goal in the 63rd minute as the Cougars defended their Division II crown.
The Titans had their fair share of chances to score in the first half. With two corner kicks in the first 11 minutes of the contest, Lakeshore’s best chance to score came in the 13th minute. Senior Mary Catherine Nicholson penetrated the STM defense and crossed the ball onto the waiting head of Sophia Villar, but it was just wide.
“We obviously didn’t get off the start that we wanted to,” Lakeshore coach Wes Leake said. “Give credit to STM, they hit a bomb in like the first minute. That’s actually what we were trying to do. It just doesn’t work out the way we wanted. We were expecting the aggressive style of attack that STM threw at us. We just didn’t expect it in the second minute.”
Wrapping up her career in a Lakeshore uniform, Nicholson said it was a frustrating final game in a Titan uniform.
“It was very frustrating,” she said. “It seemed like we couldn’t get behind the ball at all and couldn’t get any good crosses at the goal. We were nerves and I think it got to us a little bit. Even though we lost, I still think we won the day because these are my sisters and I wouldn’t want to go out with anyone else.”
The loss for Lakeshore (19-4-4), the champions of District 6-II, was its second loss to St. Thomas More this season, having dropped a 2-0 decision back on Nov. 17 in Lafayette. The Lakeshore senior class of Lilly Sampey, Nicholson, Jamie Knight, Jordan Carter, Presley Molitor, Grace Boudreaux and Tracie Plaisance finishes its career having played for three state championships in four seasons, having won it in 2017, the first team state title in the brief 10-year history of the school.
“This senior class will absolutely be missed,” Leake said. “Playing for a state championship three out of four years, I mean who can say that. I’m happy for our girls that we got here even though it wasn’t the final result that we were looking for.”
Nicholson echoed her coaches’ sentiments.
“I’ve never been so lucky to play with such a great group of girls,” she said. “Playing soccer for Lakeshore High is my happy place. Credit Coach Leake, he’s a big reason for our success and all the success this program will have in the years to come.”