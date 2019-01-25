Landry-Walker's Torey Cargo scored 17 points to lead the Charging Buccaneers to a 60-46 victory over the East Jefferson Warriors on Friday night.
Landry-Walker (14-7, 1-0 District 8-5A) initially trailed 6-2 after allowing two quick 3-pointers. The Charging Bucs quickly turned things around in the second half by pulling away and getting big time efforts from Cargo and Tyrus Crawford, who finished with 11 points.
“I thought we defended well,” Landry-Walker coach Wilfred Antoine said. “I think we defended well and rebounded the ball pretty good, which was the turning point of the game. Some of our defensive stops turned into easy offensive scores.
"Moving forward we just have to keep getting better each game. I tell my guys right now that we’re in district play, so every game has to be treated like it’s a playoff game. Right now we’re just trying to get better each game and get ready for the playoffs.”
Cargo reiterated his coach’s statements.
“This feels good,” he said. “We came out and played basketball. We did what our coach told us to do. We executed, ran our plays and came out on top. We’ve got to just stay focused. We have to just continue to play Landry Walker basketball and just keep grinding every day.”
The Warriors (12-12, 0-1) couldn’t get much going after a decent start on offense and were outrebounded on both ends of the court. East Jefferson trailed by as many as 22 points before two late 3 pointers made the score more respectable.
“We didn’t play that well at times,” East Jeff coach Ryan Dicharry said. “Although we didn’t play that well, we hung in there and battled until the end. Landry-Walker is a very good team. Very talented, very athletic and we battled them until the end.”
The Warriors' 6-2 lead followed consecutive 3-pointers by Keevan Allen. Landry Walker then quickly went on a 6-0 run to take the lead 8-6 and it never gave the lead up again. The Charging Buccaneers began to pull away after that as they led 18-9 at the end of the first quarter.
The second quarter saw Landry-Walker expand its lead. The Warriors initially pulled within four but the Charging Buccaneers regained control, going up 36-22 at halftime.
Landry-Walker started the third quarter on a 9-0 run and led by as many as 22 in the third as they dominated the quarter and led 50-32 going in to the fourth.