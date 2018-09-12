Just before 11 a.m. Saturday, the Archbishop Shaw Eagles will file out of their locker room, just like they have always done on game day.
Except this game day won't be like any of the other ones in Shaw history.
This one is more like a long awaited housewarming party.
For the first time in school history, the players won't have to load up on a bus and make the drive from Marrero to Hoss Memtsas Stadium in Harvey for a home game.
Instead, they'll leave the dressing room, walk over and touch the giant anchor that greets them before they get to the field, then take a few steps into their own stadium on their own campus.
Then they'll play Vandebilt Catholic in the first ever on-campus football game.
"I still don't know if I'll be able to hold back the tears," said John Dalton, a 1992 Shaw grad.
Dalton is a former Shaw player.
But even more important, he's the architect who designed the stadium.
It's a design that started a few years before any of the current players were born.
Dalton was graduating from Tulane's architecture school back in 1999 and happened to go back to Shaw and visited Hank Tierney, his former head coach.
The legendary Tierney - one of just four coaches in Shaw history along with Joe Zimmerman, Scott Bairnsfather and Connors - mentioned a stadium that day.
Dalton just so happened to need a thesis project for school.
The stadium was the perfect idea.
"And I designed it from there," Dalton said. "Almost 20 years later, it came to fruition."
The design has been tweaked some, but for the most part it's the same.
The home side seats 2,000 fans.
The visitor's side, which consists of portable bleachers for now, can currently hold 500 people in phase one of the project. Eventually that side will hold 1,000 people.
There is also a state-of-the art scoreboard, capable of showing replays.
A giant "S" will be painted midfield.
Considering how much of the work on the stadium was done by Shaw alums and friends of the school, perhaps there should be "S's" painted all over the place.
"We have had Shaw people neglecting their own jobs to get the stadium ready," said athletic director Tom Alef. "They have put their heart and souls into this project."
Players eagerly anticipate playing in their new home.
"It's a terrific achievement," said Payton Clement, a senior middle linebacker. "Whenever you're prepping for a game, you sit in the locker room, listen to music or whatever you do to get ready. Then you have to go sit on a bus and it kinda takes away from it. So now we can get ready and get out there." The magnitude of it all hit second-year head coach Tommy Connors on Monday night.
"The three other coaches that have been here are legends.," said Connors, a 2006 Shaw grad. "For me to be the guy to take us out onto that field is a special feeling. You're walking out of your own locker room. You're on your own turf. You've gotta feel a certain type of pride about that."
And to help instill that pride even more, there's that anchor.
It awaits the players when they enter and exit the field. For years, it was located at the school's entrance. It was moved to the stadium and mounted on a concrete base in August. It's a symbol of Shaw, displayed on the school's seal and logo.
"They can run through and touch it just to remind themselves of being Shaw men and what that stands for," Dalton said. " The anchor is a reminder to Shaw guys that they are anchored in Christianity and you're an anchor to the community. They will be creating a lot of the traditions that will be followed from now on."
And if that is not enough to take pride in, there's more.
Shaw is the first Catholic League member, and one of the few schools in the New Orleans area, with an on-campus stadium.
Senior receiver Christian Jourdain says having your own stadium is "motivation."
Not that the Eagles really need any extra motivation. They are trying to snap a 17-game losing streak that dates back to the 2016 season. They'd like nothing more than to christen the Eagle's Nest with a W.
"That would give the school something to talk about," Jourdain said.
Alef, the AD, is counting down to kickoff.
"Everybody is anxious," Alef said. "There is so much excitement in the air. Hopefully we play well and make the first game in the new stadium something to remember."