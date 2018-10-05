RESERVE — Takeaways and big plays on the ground helped Riverside Academy take control in a 47-14 victory over District 9-2A opponent South Plaquemines on Friday night.
“We’ve been beat before and we’ve had a really tough schedule,” said first-year Riverside coach Kevin Dizer, who earned his first win. “And hopefully we go up from here. ... Tonight, it’s about those kids about how they continue to bust their butts and believe in me and this program.”
Riverside (1-4, 1,0) held a 7-6 lead to start the second quarter and was able to jump out in front after the Rebels made the Hurricanes (1-4, 0-1) punt after a crucial defensive stand resulted in a three-and-out.
On their following possession, Louis Cheneau Jr. raced down the left sideline for a 58-yard run, then scored on a 3-yard run that was set up by a Jaylen Watkins 25-yard sweep. The touchdown put Riverside ahead 14-6 with 5:22 to play in the first half.
The Rebels defense then got a turnover on downs on their following possession, and the favorable field position resulted in Gage Larvadian scoring on a 5-yard sweep.
But the true turning point of the game came inside of the final minute of the first half, when South Plaquemines’ threatening drive was stopped in its tracks. Kash Foley grabbed the first of Riverside’s four interceptions and returned it 80 yards for a touchdown return with :33 left on the clock.
The Rebels headed into halftime with a commanding 28-6 lead.
“I knew we could have a lot of takeaways but I wasn’t sure how they would come,” Dizer said. “We’ve been incredible with interceptions this year. We have a lot of guys in the secondary that really run.”
South Plaquemines tried to make it competitive to start the second half as Micah Ancar came up with a 32-yard touchdown run, cutting the Rebels’ lead 28-14 at 9:37 in the third quarter.
But Riverside didn’t reach the end zone again until the final quarter, thanks to a sturdy Riverside defense.
“It’s about rhythm,” Dizer said. “We had a couple bust on out of there and then the refs took a bunch of stuff from us and that just doesn’t allow you get in a rhythm. We just need to establish a rhythm to get going.”
Early in the fourth, momentum swung back to the Rebels when Ahmonte Watkins intercepted a pass and returned it to the Hurricanes 40. Cheneau soon found the end zone on a 20-yard run to go put Riverside up 34-14 with 7:52 left.
Chamar Jackson added 15-yard interception return and Watkins broke loose for an 85-yard touchdown run on the final Riverside possession with time expiring, resulting in a 47-14 final score.
Riverside will host Newman next week.