Quarterback Travis Mumphrey riddled Hahnville in the first half in staking Ehret to a commanding lead.
Running back Damond Leonard ran with abandon in the second half in keeping the Tigers at bay.
And a dominating defense was present the entire game in leading the Patriots to a stunning 26-0 victory Friday at Hahnville.
“We know we can score, but our defense is going to have to be there for us all season,” said Ehret first-year head coach Marcus Scott. “We will have another tough opponent (Destrehan) next week.”
Mumphrey passed for 214 yards and three touchdowns in the first half. In the second half, he didn't complete a pass, but Leonard ran for 133 yards on 14 carries, including a 30-yard touchdown. Ehret, ranked No. 5 in the Advocate's Super 10 rankings, bounced back from a 44-20 opening loss to West Monroe in beating Hahnville, which is No. 6 in the poll.
“Offensively, we wanted to take advantage of what (Hahnville's) defense gave to us,” Scott said. “If we can run the ball, it opens up the play-action game.”
Ehret held the Tigers (1-1) to 161 yards offense, including 93 rushing. Hahnville was coming off a 45-0 victory against West Jefferson, which like Ehret plays in District 8-5A.
"We had effort, but we didn't play well,” said interim Hahnville coach Mike Silva, who coached at Ehret for 15 years beginning in the late 1980s. “We got handled in all three phases of the game, and we were beaten on the lines. Their defensive line stuff our run game, and when we did get them blocked, Ehret's (linebackers) came up and stopped us.”
Ehret stormed to an 18-0 first-half lead that could have been larger. Mumphrey completed 11 of 17 passes.
The Patriots took its first possession after a Hahnville punt and went 64 yards in nine plays, with Mumphrey passing 20 yards to Jordan Pickney for the touchdown.
On Hahnville's next possession, Ehret's Lucien Babino blocked a punt, setting the Patriots up at the Tigers' 38. Eight plays later, Mumphrey completed a 14-yard touchdown pass to Brandon James.
The Patriots again got good field position when Hahnville's Jha'Quan Jackson fumbled at the Tigers' 39 with 39 seconds left in the first quarter. After six plays, Mumphrey teamed with Jacoby Windmon on a 19-yard scoring pass on a flag rout to the left side.
Things could have been worse for Hahnville. On second-and-15 from the Ehret 23, Mumphrey found Deron Coleman alone in the middle of the field. Coleman sped toward the end zone but, apparently thinking he'd scored, dropped the ball just short of the goal line as he lowered his head like a track sprinter breaking the tape.
The Patriots' defense held Hahnville to 80 yards in the half, including 61 rushing, and four first downs.
Hahnville got inside the 10-yard line twice in the second half. The first, on the Tigers' first possession of the third quarter, ended at the 7 after the Tigers were flagged for a false start, then Jackson was stopped short on fourth down.
The second came with 51 seconds left in the third when Jackson was dropped for a 5-yard loss at the 10 on fourth-and-goal.
Hahnville, the defending District 7-5A champion that reached the Class 5A state championship game last season, was without head coach Nick Saltaformaggio, who is serving a four-game suspension for a recruiting violation.
“I can't wait until coach Salt gets back,” Silva said. “Not making excuses, but he's our leader.”