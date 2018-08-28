Cabrini had seen its two-set lead cut in half and it was in a tight volleyball battle with Dominican in the fourth set Tuesday night.
Then junior Kai Williams served up three straight aces during a 4-0 run to give the Crescents a 20-15 lead on their way to a clinching 25-18 victory in the season opener for both schools at Dominican.
“I’ve been practicing hard on my serve,” Williams said. “I’ve been concentrating on putting it where they’re not, finding a seam or hitting it short of where they are.”
Williams’ strongest service turn returned the momentum to Cabrini, and she had helped keep the Crescents on top throughout. She had a game-high 27 kills, including the final point as Cabrini won the first set 25-22.
“That’s what she’s been doing in practice, scrimmages and jamborees,” Crescents coach Kasey Dennies said. “She has really stepped into a leadership position for us and she’s making things work for us.”
Cabrini followed the first set with an easier 25-14 advantage in the second set before Olivia Peyton helped lead a Dominican comeback.
Dominican never led in in the first two sets, but did for most of the second set. Cabrini edged in front, 16-15, before Dominican scored five consecutive points to take control of the set.
“This team does not give up,” Dominican coach Jessica Chatellier said. “They fought hard. They don’t look at the competition. They just play their game and that’s a good thing. I was impressed with how we played.”
Cabrini visits St. Joseph’s and Dominican visits Northshore on Thursday.
“I thought we had some first-game jitters,” Dennies said. “We’ve been practicing really well, but that didn’t translate to this game. We lacked a little confidence and some communication that we need to improve on before we visit St. Joe’s.”
Cabrini 3, Dominican 1
Cabrini 25 25 22 25
Dominican 22 14 25 18
Cabrini leaders: Kai Williams (27 kills), Jennifer Brue (38 assists), Lilliana Marlowe (49 digs), Hope Lalla (4 aces).
Dominican leaders: Zoe Smith (7 kills), Ally Firmin (9 assists), Olivia Peyton (3 aces), Brooke Couret (13 digs).