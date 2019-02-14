In the first half, it appeared as if Newman was cruising for an easy victory in the opening round of the Division III basketball playoffs. By the end of the game, however, it was a whole new story for McGehee.
Jaida Felix scored 23 points in helping the sixth-seeded Hawks overcome a six-point halftime deficit in leading McGehee to a 49-41 victory over the 11th-seeded Greenies to advance to the regional round of the Division II playoffs.
The Hawks (15-7) didn’t look like they would be celebrating early on as they struggled to come down with shots or even maintain possessions as the Greenies had their way. Felix and her teammates got things going in the second half, and the defense did its part in making sure that Newman was held in check the rest of the night.
“We really calmed down in the second half as a team,” Felix said. “We knew that Newman was going to bring it, and they weren’t going give up. We just had to settle down as a team and play our game. We know we have to keep working. We’re excited to be here we just have to keep working.”
The Greenies (14-13) got off to a good start as Shoshana Holmes piled up 8 of her 15 points in the first half and built up a lead of six at halftime and eight points after the first quarter. It wasn’t enough to slow down the Hawks attack or pick up enough points in the second half to get the win.
“I’m very proud of my girls,” Newman coach Tracy Blackerby said. “They played well. They executed the game plan just McGehee is a good team that we’re very familiar with. I thought that we came out with the energy that we needed, but McGehee came out and played better than we did. That’s the game. Somebody's got to win and somebody's got to lose. I’m proud of where my girls have come. We’re losing a lot of seniors, so I’m sad for them but everyone has grown a lot and it’s been a good season.”
The Greenies ran out to a 13-5 lead after one quarter.
The second quarter saw the Hawks chip away at the lead, though they still trailed 19-13 at halftime with Holmes and Felix having scored eight apiece in the first half.
The third quarter is when the Hawks truly turned things on as they slowly but surely chipped away at the lead. Felix’s 3-pointer with 1:24 left in the third gave McGehee their first lead and they led 29-26 after three quarters.
The Hawks went up by as many as 11 in the fourth quarter before ultimately getting the eight-point win.