No. 3 Lakeshore advanced to the Division II boys soccer semifinals for the first time in school history with its 1-0 win over No. 6 East Jefferson on Tuesday night.
“This is huge. This is epic,” Lakeshore coach Chris Penton said. “This is what we’ve been talking about all year. The amount of work that we’ve put in with this particular team. To see these guys break the curse as we call it — the quarterfinal curse — they deserve every single bit of success that they’re having this year.
“I’m just glad for the school. I’m glad for the community and I’m especially glad for these guys because that’s all we care about, is getting these guys to play above even what they’re capable of sometimes.”
Just before halftime in the 38th minute, Lakeshore capitalized on a defensive miscue by the Warriors as Jacob Bernard got behind the defense.
Bernard then headed the ball to Jake Leger, who nailed a 15-yard goal, proving to be the game-winner.
“It went to Jacob. I just told him to flick it on. The defense shifted over and the ball bounced right to me and I just went for it,” Leger said. “It was humongous.
“That set the tone for the entire second half. It really brought momentum and really brought them down. It really helped. In the first half and early minutes of the second half, the Titans defense had trouble containing East Jefferson’s Erick Lara, who had five shots with three going on net.
Lara had near misses in the third and 42nd minutes in one-on-one situations with goalkeeper Jakob Morales.
“We had a few struggles in the beginning of the season with overhead balls and that’s what this team loved to do,” said Morales, who had seven saves. “So we got the defense and watched a lot of film on them – our game, their games and just made sure we were watching our back line. We worked on it for the last four days in practice and just went to them.”
After the 46th minute, Lara was held without a shot as Lakeshore adjusted its defense and managed easier saves.
“They had a lot of good players. We put our best players back to just try and contain them and try to help and hold the 1-0 victory,” Leger said.
East Jefferson coach James Dyer said the game came down to a few missed opportunities, but he praised his team for their work this year.
“Before the game I said, ‘With a team like this, we got to bury early.’ In the first half we had a couple chances. Even the second half, we had a couple chances,” Dyer said.
“If you don’t finish the chances, you don’t win games. I’m very proud of this group. They’re probably one of the more talented groups I’ve coached. There’s a lot of talent at East Jefferson, that are coming into East Jefferson, so this is nothing new for us and we’re not going to let this define who we are as a program.”
Lakeshore will host No. 7 Woodlawn in the Division II semifinals on Saturday.
“This team is probably more prepared than any other team we’ve had at Lakeshore,” Leger said. “I’m just looking forward to being there. I don’t know much about Woodlawn. I know they’re good, but I think we’re the better team, just from knowing my teammates. So, we’re just going to bring it to them.”